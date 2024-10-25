Say What - 'We've Played With Fire'

Blake Coleman on the loss to Carolina:

"Yeah we were just a little flat for the first 25, 30 minutes of the game. You give a team a few powerplay opportunities and they cash in. But I thought the response was good, we were never out of the game, came back, made it a one-goal game there, had a chance to tie it late. We’ve played with fire a little bit, getting behind in some games, you’re not going to come back every time. Just take it as a lesson, and go from there."

On Dan Vladar's performance in goal:

"Vladdy was awesome all night, made some ten-bellers and gave us a chance to be fighting to tie the game at the end. Without him, there’s no opportunity to get back in that game. Both goalies have been really strong for us, they’re going to need to continue to be as we move forward."