Say What - 'We've Played With Fire'

Blake Coleman on the loss to Carolina:

"Yeah we were just a little flat for the first 25, 30 minutes of the game. You give a team a few powerplay opportunities and they cash in. But I thought the response was good, we were never out of the game, came back, made it a one-goal game there, had a chance to tie it late. We’ve played with fire a little bit, getting behind in some games, you’re not going to come back every time. Just take it as a lesson, and go from there."

On Dan Vladar's performance in goal:

"Vladdy was awesome all night, made some ten-bellers and gave us a chance to be fighting to tie the game at the end. Without him, there’s no opportunity to get back in that game. Both goalies have been really strong for us, they’re going to need to continue to be as we move forward."

"Just take it as a lesson"

Mikael Backlund on the contest against the Hurricanes:

"I got they got some momentum on the powerplay, they had a better start in the second, but then I thought we climbed our way into the game. Second half I thought we were the better team. There was no quit in the boys, but it wasn’t good enough in the end."

On dealing with Carolina's pace:

"We knew that going into the game, it was going to be a hard night. That’s a similar style to the way we want to play, that’s why we had success to start the season, because we were playing a relentless game and being aggressive."

"We climbed our way into the game"

Dan Vladar on the loss to Carolina:

"Last 30 minutes, I think we proved we can play against anyone and I’m sure we were the better team the last 30 minutes. Unfortunate, the first 30 minutes they came hard at us, but if we play like the last 30 minutes, we have a really good chance of going far and (having) a good season."

On his night and how he felt at the end of the game:

"The first 25 minutes, I didn’t stop, so I was really tired. I skated a lot the last couple days. I was cramping up at the end, that’s it."

"We proved we can play against anyone"

Ryan Huska on the difference in the game:

"There’s a way that we have to play. I thought the first six minutes of the game, we were pretty good. Then we slowed it down in the neutral zone, and we spent about two-and-a-half minutes in our own zone, and I think from that point it shifted for the rest of the first period and into the second, before we got back to trying to play the way we need to play to have success."

On difficulties in the face-off circle:

"They scored two goals off face-offs, so there was a big issue for our club in that area tonight."

On the importance of being consistent:

"It’s a hard league to win in. You take your foot off for a second, and when you look at the way we have to play, it’s so important for us to be consistent with what we do, and I don’t think, for the last couple games, we’ve been there for 60 minutes. We are not a team that can not play 60 minutes."

"It’s a hard league to win in"

