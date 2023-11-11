News Feed

Wolf Gets The Nod In Net Tonight Against Senators

5 Things - Flames @ Senators 11.11.23

Vernon's Confidence, Athleticism, Earned Him Spot in Hall of Fame

Say What - 'We Found A Way To Get A Point'

Never. Give. Up.

Say What - 'You Want To Start Off With A Big Win'

'400's A Great Milestone'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Leafs

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs 10.11.23

Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

FlamesTV Podcast - Connor Zary on Catching Fire with the Flames

Say What - 'It's How You Respond Is Really What Matters'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Roar Back to Top Preds

Say What - 'Pretty Obvious That We Were The Better Team'

Flames Rally To Defeat Predators 4-2

Say What - 'We Need To Play Behind Them'

Ruzicka Set For Return To Flames Lineup

Flames Begin Crucial 10-Game Stretch Tonight Against Nashville

Say What - 'We're All Excited For Wolfie'

What was talked about ahead of tonight's clash in the nation's capital

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Wolf on being recalled/starting in goal tonight in Ottawa:

"It's obviously pretty special. Brad (Pascall) called me on Wednesday morning and just said there's a chance I was going to go on the road. I got myself ready and I'm happy to be here.

"I feel good. Obviously, the start of the year has been pretty successful for myself and obviously the Wranglers as a whole. I want to come in and try to give the team a chance to win. We've had a couple good things going the last couple games so let's try to keep those going."

On his growth over the past couple of the years:

“I think I just want to trust the process of coming to the rink every day and trying to find that 1% that I can get better at and if I can do that and at the end of the day help the team get points or win hockey games, that's my job.”

Backlund on Wolf getting the start tonight:

“We're all excited for Wolfie to play his second game here. Last year, to get to play - I believe it was the last game of the year - now that season's over and it's for real. Now, there's two points on the line here and it's a big game for us. I'm excited to play in front of him and we'll do our best to help him out and hopefully get him a win.

“He has that swagger to him. He's a confident goalie and that's good. That's what you want from your goaltender, to have that swagger on the ice. I'm really excited to see what he can do in a big game like tonight.”

On building off last night’s comeback effort:

“It wasn't a perfect game from us. We know we can clean a lot of things up. We talked about it this morning. We showed some resilience and it was big for us coming back again in a game being down 4-1. Three games in a row now we've been down in games and have found ways to get a point or win games. It shows a lot of strength and character in our group.”

Pospisil on scoring last night and settling into a regular role:

“I feel more comfortable each day and I feel like I'm part of the team, so it's nice.”

On the success of his line with Backlund and Coleman:

“It's awesome. They're both great players and it's fun to play with them.”

Coach Huska on Wolf getting the nod:

"He played one game last year and that's where I think you get a lot of that emotion for that first game. Family's in town, all that stuff comes into play. Now it's about him going and doing what he does best and that's stopping the puck and making saves.

"We've got to do a good job in front of him, that's a big thing and that's a responsibility we have as a team that's going to play in front of him tonight."

On Markstrom’s injury status:

“Jacob is really close, we're getting ourselves back to that point. But Dustin is going to play tonight and we're expecting him to bring his best.”

On looking to get a win tonight in a back-to-back situation:

“It's about making sure we're committed, connected in tightening our game up a little bit. There's offensive teams around the league - Ottawa being one of them - where if you give them a lot of room and space, they're going to make you pay. So, we want to make sure we do things the right way away from the puck and make sure we do a good job as five guys in all three zones of the ice.”

