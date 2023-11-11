Say What - 'We're All Excited For Wolfie'

Wolf on being recalled/starting in goal tonight in Ottawa:

"It's obviously pretty special. Brad (Pascall) called me on Wednesday morning and just said there's a chance I was going to go on the road. I got myself ready and I'm happy to be here.

"I feel good. Obviously, the start of the year has been pretty successful for myself and obviously the Wranglers as a whole. I want to come in and try to give the team a chance to win. We've had a couple good things going the last couple games so let's try to keep those going."

On his growth over the past couple of the years:

“I think I just want to trust the process of coming to the rink every day and trying to find that 1% that I can get better at and if I can do that and at the end of the day help the team get points or win hockey games, that's my job.”