Andersson on the slim margin in Saturday’s loss:

“Puck luck. (That was) the big difference between our first and second period. We battled harder in the second and got some more o-zone time. And then, puck luck, and it's 3-1 and it's a tough team to come back from.”

On Colorado’s back-breaking third goal:

“Their third goal... It's a weird bounce. It's a tough back-to-back to play this team, but I thought we gave it our all on another night we might have come out with one or two points here.”