Not Quite Enough

DENVER - With the amount of firepower staring them down on the other side, they knew nothing would come easy.

It didn't.

And early on, the Flames were a step behind.

Mikael Backlund scored his fourth of the season and Dan Vladar made 20 saves, but the Flames dropped a 3-1 decision to the Avalanche to close out a four-game road trip.

For the second time in three games, the Flames missed out on a chance to pull back to .500.

They return home with a 2-2 record on the trip, along with an 8-10-3 mark overall.

"Not our best game, but we stayed in it until the end," Backlund said. "We some chances, but at the end of the day, it wasn't our best game of the trip. It was a tight game, but we didn't deserve to win."

The Flames outshot the Avs 16-6 in the third and 31-24 overall as they pressed to get back in the game, but the offence was unable to kick into high gear.

"I thought we were slow in the first period and they had a little bit more speed than we did," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "But the second and third periods, I thought we consistently got better. I thought we played much faster in the neutral zone and had much more zone time than we had in the first period.

"We're getting ourselves closer to .500 and we can't find a way to get that game to get there. That's the next step. This is a .500 road trip for us.

"Now we have to go home and make sure we perform well at home."