Say What - 'Very Complete Game'

Markstrom on the victory:
"I thought it was a very complete game. Our penalty-kill, I can’t praise them enough, how many shot blocks and big-time plays they do. I think that was a big difference tonight, and then, all four lines were rolling, all (three) D-pairs, DeSimone (got) a goal which was huge for him, today. Nice to get a goal from those guys, we’ve been getting them a lot from the younger guys; that’s what you need and that’s what we need to be successful."
On reaching 200 career NHL wins:
"I didn’t know until before the game. I’m sure they told me so I’d be ready now to buy a Christmas gift … and put some money on the board for the guys. We’re just looking forward, and looking forward to 201."