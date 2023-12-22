Say What - 'Very Complete Game'

Huska on his group's performance:

"I thought we did a good job tonight. The first period, there were a few moments where I thought we were a little careless with the puck in the neutral zone, but as the second and third progressed, I thought we did a lot of good things, positionally and with the puck. I was happy with our game tonight."

On Markstrom getting his 200th win via shutout:

"That’s pretty cool. He’s kind of been our rock all year, we’ve talked a lot about that. When he’s been in net, he’s given us a chance to win all the time. Two hundred wins in the NHL is no easy task to get yourself to, it was awesome to see the guys to a really good job in front of him to make sure he locked it down with a shutout."

On DeSimone's first NHL goal at age 29:

"That’s one of the cooler stories that you’ll see and it’s maybe a good lesson for people never to give up, too. You’re 29 years old, you have barely had a taste of playing in the NHL, but it says a lot about a person’s character when you’re willing to continue to work and believe in yourself, and then make sure you’re ready when that chance came, for him. He’s done a really good job for us since he’s been up, he’s kept his game simple, he’s moved the puck well, it was fantastic to see him get rewarded with a goal."