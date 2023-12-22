Say What - 'Very Complete Game'

What was said following Calgary's shutout win in Anaheim

By Calgary Flames Staff
Markstrom on the victory:

"I thought it was a very complete game. Our penalty-kill, I can’t praise them enough, how many shot blocks and big-time plays they do. I think that was a big difference tonight, and then, all four lines were rolling, all (three) D-pairs, DeSimone (got) a goal which was huge for him, today. Nice to get a goal from those guys, we’ve been getting them a lot from the younger guys; that’s what you need and that’s what we need to be successful."

On reaching 200 career NHL wins:

"I didn’t know until before the game. I’m sure they told me so I’d be ready now to buy a Christmas gift … and put some money on the board for the guys. We’re just looking forward, and looking forward to 201."

Lindholm on the effort in Anaheim:

"I thought the last two periods we played pretty good, controlled the game. Obviously the first was back-and-forth, Marky was unbelievable in net, as usual. It was a big win for us, overall it was a pretty good game from our side. That’s something to build on."

On Markstrom's shutout performance:

"Obviously, he’s been unbelievable for us all season. For him to get the shutout, and for the team to get it as well, it’s good for everyone’s confidence."

DeSimone on the win over the Ducks:

"That was a big win for us, we’re .500 with a game left before the break. We’ve put ourselves in a great spot to finish off strong here in L.A."

On his first NHL goal:

"It was awesome. Obviously to do that is pretty cool. Finally get the first one out of the way, now (my buddies from back home) can stop talking about (why iy look so long) and we can just keep it going."

Huska on his group's performance:

"I thought we did a good job tonight. The first period, there were a few moments where I thought we were a little careless with the puck in the neutral zone, but as the second and third progressed, I thought we did a lot of good things, positionally and with the puck. I was happy with our game tonight."

On Markstrom getting his 200th win via shutout:

"That’s pretty cool. He’s kind of been our rock all year, we’ve talked a lot about that. When he’s been in net, he’s given us a chance to win all the time. Two hundred wins in the NHL is no easy task to get yourself to, it was awesome to see the guys to a really good job in front of him to make sure he locked it down with a shutout."

On DeSimone's first NHL goal at age 29:

"That’s one of the cooler stories that you’ll see and it’s maybe a good lesson for people never to give up, too. You’re 29 years old, you have barely had a taste of playing in the NHL, but it says a lot about a person’s character when you’re willing to continue to work and believe in yourself, and then make sure you’re ready when that chance came, for him. He’s done a really good job for us since he’s been up, he’s kept his game simple, he’s moved the puck well, it was fantastic to see him get rewarded with a goal."

