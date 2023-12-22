Duck-Duck-Goose Egg

The Flames keep rolling along.

Nick DeSimone scored his first career tally, Elias Lindholm tallied his eighth of the season, and A.J. Greer caped it off with an empty-netter with two minutes left to play as the Flames won their third in a row and now have points in five straight outings.

They also got back to .500, now sporting a record of 14-14-5.

Lindholm also had two assists for a three-point night.

Jacob Markstrom continued to be red hot since returning from injury, and has now stopped 60 of the last 61 shots he's faced. Thursday night's win marked his 200th career victory.

Calgary fired a season high 24 shots on net in the second and finished with 44 in that department.

The Flames opened the scoring on a play that started with a huge shot block by MacKenzie Weegar, who took a Jamie Drysdale blast off his foot and was slow getting off the ice.

Meanwhile, though, Connor Zary gained the zone on the left-wing boards and curled back, feeding the puck to DeSimone just as he came over the blueline on a line change and stepped into a shot that beat Lukas Dostal - who had a clear view the whole way - at 2:24.

The visitors kept coming in waves, with Mikael Backlund, Jonathan Huberdeau, Blake Coleman and Greer all getting nice looks one after another as Calgary built a 7-3 lead in shots early.

Huberdeau led the team with a game-high six shots.

Anaheim pushed back in the back half of the period but Markstrom was game, making a lovely late save on Ryan Strome who capitilized on a turnover in the Flames zone to walk in alone for a shot.