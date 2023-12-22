Duck-Duck-Goose Egg

Flames get big 3-0 victory in Anaheim

win
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames keep rolling along.

Nick DeSimone scored his first career tally, Elias Lindholm tallied his eighth of the season, and A.J. Greer caped it off with an empty-netter with two minutes left to play as the Flames won their third in a row and now have points in five straight outings.

They also got back to .500, now sporting a record of 14-14-5.

Lindholm also had two assists for a three-point night.

Jacob Markstrom continued to be red hot since returning from injury, and has now stopped 60 of the last 61 shots he's faced. Thursday night's win marked his 200th career victory.

Calgary fired a season high 24 shots on net in the second and finished with 44 in that department.

The Flames opened the scoring on a play that started with a huge shot block by MacKenzie Weegar, who took a Jamie Drysdale blast off his foot and was slow getting off the ice.

Meanwhile, though, Connor Zary gained the zone on the left-wing boards and curled back, feeding the puck to DeSimone just as he came over the blueline on a line change and stepped into a shot that beat Lukas Dostal - who had a clear view the whole way - at 2:24.

The visitors kept coming in waves, with Mikael Backlund, Jonathan Huberdeau, Blake Coleman and Greer all getting nice looks one after another as Calgary built a 7-3 lead in shots early.

Huberdeau led the team with a game-high six shots.

Anaheim pushed back in the back half of the period but Markstrom was game, making a lovely late save on Ryan Strome who capitilized on a turnover in the Flames zone to walk in alone for a shot.

Flames blueliner scores first career goal to open scoring in Anaheim

Calgary was hunting for their second goal in the second, Martin Pospisil getting a shot from the slot but Dostal making the point-blank range save on him.

Then on the PK, Yegor Sharangovich was sent in on a breakaway off a nice saucer feed from Blake Coleman but the crafty Flames forward lost the handle on his backhand attempt right on the doorstep.

Adam Ruzicka rifled one that beat Dostal but clanged off the iron off a rush, before Lindholm finally found the range on the powerplay.

Lindholm cashes in on the powerplay

The Lineup:

Trios and d-pairs to start the tilt:

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"Finally get the first one out of the way"

"It was a big win for us"

"I thought it was a very complete game"

"That’s one of the cooler stories that you’ll see"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 44, ANA 27

Powerplay: CGY 1-7, ANA 0-4

Faceoffs: CGY 50%, ANA 50%

Blocked Shots: CGY 19, ANA 15

Hits: CGY 10, ANA 12

Photo Gallery @ Ducks 21.12.23

Go inside the glass for the best pics from Thursday's tilt in Anaheim, courtesy of Getty Images

Up Next:

The Flames head down the freeway to downtown L.A. to take on the Kings Saturday night.

