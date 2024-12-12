Say What - 'Time To Make Our Plays'

Mikael Backlund on the Flames' five-game homestand:

"We have a good opportunity here to have a really good homestand before Christmas. We’ve been playing well at home all year, so it’s time to get back to that. I thought last game in Nashville, we played really well, so just gotta keep doing that."

On the work the penalty kill did on the road:

"The PK had a really good road trip, we gotta keep doing that, facing a really good powerplay here tonight. I think we just went back to Day 1 of school, pretty much. We went through everything, talked about things, and we know we can be a really good penalty-kill."

On containing a talented Lightning group:

"We gotta be really good in the D zone. First of all, we want to play our game, be connected with a really good fore-check, heavy reloads, keep skating to make them play in their zone. The times they’re in our zone, we’ve got to kill plays early. They’re really good individual players, they can beat you 1-on-1 so we’ve got to be really tight in the D zone, kill plays early and give them no time and space. If you let them hang around, they can make things happen."