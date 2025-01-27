Say What - 'They Were Definitely Opportunistic'

What was said following a 5-2 defeat to the Jets

By Calgary Flames Staff
MacKenzie Weegar on the loss to the Jets:

"For what the score said, I don’t think it was as bad as what the score said. Obviously there were some breakdowns at key moments. The one with a minute left in the second period was tough, and then the penalty kill was a bit of a dagger in the third period. But 5-on-5, I thought we played a patient game. It’s a good team in a good building, coming from Minnesota. We played patient, we had some opportunities, but obviously we didn’t get the job done."

On his team's work on the powerplay, and his goal:

"It woulda been nice to score another powerplay goal in the third period with that penalty, but we worked it around a little better on the powerplay that we scored in. It was actually - I thought - the momentum from the first, Backlund’s unit, the first powerplay, then we kinda hopped on afterwards and carried that momentum. So credit to that first unit."

Nazem Kadri on the 5-2 defeat:

"Just gotta do a better job all around. I don’t think we gave up a tonne, but they were definitely opportunistic tonight."

On whether fatigue played a factor in the loss:

"I don’t think so, there’s never really any excuses. But obviously, playing a back-to-back in less than 24 hours is significant - along with the travel - but we’ve got to find a way. I mean, it was nice to split the road trip up, but now we gotta go back home and get some points."

On the amount of offensive opportunities his group was able to generate:

"I mean it was a little limited tonight, but I definitely feel like we had some opportunities. We were definitely in the game for, you know, a great portion of it - I thought it coulda went either way - but they got a couple powerplay goals that ended up being the difference. We gotta find a way to try to tie it up."

Ryan Huska on the 5-2 setback in Winnipeg:

"I actually thought we played a pretty good road game. There were certain situations where I felt like we coulda used a save tonight, which isn’t something that we have said a lot this year. And then, when we made a few mistakes, they were able to capitalize, whether it was a poor penalty that we took - with too many men on the ice, or the offensive zone penalty - that’s kinda the difference in the game. But for our team, I thought our effort was where it needed to be and there were stretches of the game where I thought we did a lot of good things. We just weren’t able to keep them out of our net like we needed to, tonight."

On the importance of being disciplined and the penalty-kill:

"Certain situations where we have to find a way to be better in those areas, whether they’re a top powerplay team in the league - like they are - or they’re one near the bottom, you have to find a way to be better in those areas."

