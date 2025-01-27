Say What - 'They Were Definitely Opportunistic'

MacKenzie Weegar on the loss to the Jets:

"For what the score said, I don’t think it was as bad as what the score said. Obviously there were some breakdowns at key moments. The one with a minute left in the second period was tough, and then the penalty kill was a bit of a dagger in the third period. But 5-on-5, I thought we played a patient game. It’s a good team in a good building, coming from Minnesota. We played patient, we had some opportunities, but obviously we didn’t get the job done."

On his team's work on the powerplay, and his goal:

"It woulda been nice to score another powerplay goal in the third period with that penalty, but we worked it around a little better on the powerplay that we scored in. It was actually - I thought - the momentum from the first, Backlund’s unit, the first powerplay, then we kinda hopped on afterwards and carried that momentum. So credit to that first unit."