Say What - 'The Kid Can Shoot It'

Matt Coronato on playing the hero:

“It feels good. When the game's tighter and you have to battle all third, maybe it feels a little better. Definitely feel good.”

On the momentum gained off a challenge late in the third:

“That was a good bounce for us I think, at that time, we said, ‘We need to take advantage of this,’ and I think the group did a good job of battling hard all third and we were able to get a couple of bounces late.”

On if his line was due for a couple of goals:

“You like to think so. Backs and Colesy are always playing the game the right way, so when you get some o-zone shifts, you think maybe a bounce is coming.”

On his tying goal that set up the OT winner:

“When I picked it up, I had a little more time than I was expecting, so I just tried to get to the middle and tried to get a shot. I think it was Blake in front of the net doing a great job taking his eyes away, so it was a good job by him, too.”