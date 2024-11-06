Say What - 'The Kid Can Shoot It'

The buzz around the rink following an OT win over the Habs

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Matt Coronato on playing the hero:

“It feels good. When the game's tighter and you have to battle all third, maybe it feels a little better. Definitely feel good.”

On the momentum gained off a challenge late in the third:

“That was a good bounce for us I think, at that time, we said, ‘We need to take advantage of this,’ and I think the group did a good job of battling hard all third and we were able to get a couple of bounces late.”

On if his line was due for a couple of goals:

“You like to think so. Backs and Colesy are always playing the game the right way, so when you get some o-zone shifts, you think maybe a bounce is coming.”

On his tying goal that set up the OT winner:

“When I picked it up, I had a little more time than I was expecting, so I just tried to get to the middle and tried to get a shot. I think it was Blake in front of the net doing a great job taking his eyes away, so it was a good job by him, too.”

"The group did a good job of battling hard all third"

Dustin Wolf on rallying for the win:

“I had full faith - and our group has full faith - in each other, through and through. They were buzzing in the first period and just to be able to close them down... They made a couple nice goals there and at the end of the day, it comes down to who puts one more in the net and that's what we did.”

On Coronato’s massive two-goal effort:

“He's remarkable. He's had so many chances to score. He's just kind of been snakebit a few times, but to see him score on two unbelievable shots, that's the scouting report on this guy - his shot's lethal. To see him get rewarded and obviously the team as well, that feels good to get the road trip started.”

"That's the scouting report on this guy - his shot's lethal"

Blake Coleman on the resilience the team showed:

“It was a hard-fought game both ways and I think 5-on-5, it's the way we play; not a lot in either direction necessarily, but you've got to be opportunistic when you get your looks and I thought as a team, and as a line, we got better and better as the game went along. In the third period, I thought we had a lot of really good looks and the kid can shoot it. And a couple big ones.”

On what Coronato brings to his line with Backlund:

“He's really talented and he's a hard-working kid, he's humble and he brings a lot to the table. So, I've enjoyed playing with him and I know Backs enjoys it, too. He brings a lot of energy and has the high-end ability to make plays and shoot the puck. But he doesn't sit around on the outside of the game, he gets in there and mixes it up and plays a lot bigger than he is. I could keep going for a while, I could say a lot of good things.”

"You've got to be opportunistic when you get your looks"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Coronato’s line with Backlund and Coleman:

“It was our best line tonight, I think that was obvious. The reason for it is they work - they move their feet and they are all around the puck all the time, so there's always some support somewhere. And when you speak of Matt, specifically, tonight, I thought he was very competitive and those were two great individual plays that he put himself in a position where he was able to show off his shot. That's what he's all about. I'm really excited for him. Sometimes when you play with Backs and Coles, they have a tendency to elevate a player because they're like a security blanket at times, but I think he handled himself on his own and didn't need that blanket tonight - and found a way to get two big goals for us.”

On Video Coach Jamie Pringle’s crucial challenge:

“We've always been confident in Jamie. I've said it before, I think he's the best guy in the league. Another situation where he flashed it up, 'challenge' right away. So, he's sharp. And at the end of the day, we don't get this win without the courage that he showed, so you have a great guy in that chair for a reason and Jamie did a great job for us keeping us in the game tonight.”

"Those were two great individual plays"

Related Content

Coro-nation

CGY at MTL | Recap

Winner Winner!

Matty Scoresheet

News Feed

Coro-nation

'A Special Place'

Say What - 'Make A Statement'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canadiens

5 Things - Flames @ Canadiens

Future Watch Update - 04.11.24

Flames Fall To Oilers

Say What - 'They Started Hungry'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Say What - 'Enjoy Playing These Guys'

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

'Preparation Is My Confidence'

'He’s Leaving A Great Legacy'

Backs On Track

Say What - 'Just Awesome'

'Take It All In'

Flames Sled Hockey Teams Prepare For Annual Sled Hockey Classic

Say What - 'Really Thankful'