The Flames got their first powerplay of the contest in the third period, but it was the Habs who took advantage on a short-handed rush, Joel Armia cashing in on a 2-on-1 opportunity, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead.

Then came Pringle's shining moment.

Gallagher scored to put the hosts up 3-1, but thanks to a keen eye from the video room, it was determined upon review that Montreal's Josh Anderson brought the puck into the zone in an offside position, negating the marker, and giving the Flames a second life.

And they used it to the best of their ability.

Coronato tied the game with just under three minutes left in regulation time thanks to some dogged determination. The Calgary forward twisted his way away from a check on the left wing, then from the circle snapped the puck past Montembeault.