Say What - 'Take The Puck North'

Zary on his third-period goal:

"Kads a couple shifts before that, was just kind of telling me ‘take the puck North,’ with it, so I think that was kind of in the back of my head, and was kind of fighting off the guy who was behind me. I was just thinking to myself ‘get the puck on net,’ and I got kind of lucky with that one, but I think you take them as you can get them."

On tonight's second period:

"We talked about that after the game, it was probably one of our better periods of the season, we were just kind of rolling four lines and going at them in the offensive zone. We had a lot of puck movement, a lot of feet movement, I think that’s what makes teams successful, when you can hem teams in, roll your lines over and keep them tired. I think that’s what worked for us in that second period."