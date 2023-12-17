Say What - 'Take The Puck North'

Get caught up on the chatter following the Flames' win over the Lightning

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Zary on his third-period goal:

"Kads a couple shifts before that, was just kind of telling me ‘take the puck North,’ with it, so I think that was kind of in the back of my head, and was kind of fighting off the guy who was behind me. I was just thinking to myself ‘get the puck on net,’ and I got kind of lucky with that one, but I think you take them as you can get them."

On tonight's second period:

"We talked about that after the game, it was probably one of our better periods of the season, we were just kind of rolling four lines and going at them in the offensive zone. We had a lot of puck movement, a lot of feet movement, I think that’s what makes teams successful, when you can hem teams in, roll your lines over and keep them tired. I think that’s what worked for us in that second period."

"We always want to play with a lead"

Sharangovich on sending two fans to Las Vegas in the Cowboys Casino Minute To Win It:

"I met these guys now, they’re really happy. I looked on the screen, when they (won) these tickets. It’s fun for them."

On his current five-game goal-scoring streak:

"When I have the chance to take a shot, I just try to shoot and try to score. If you shoot it three, four times during a game, maybe one shot will be a goal."

Here from Sharky - who's on an absolute tear

Weegar on the win over the Lightning:

"It’s satisfying, for sure. We played hard, though, I gotta give credit to the whole team tonight, I thought it was a full 60 minutes from everybody. But it’s always nice, beating those guys, for sure."

On continuing to contribute offensively:

"It feels good, honestly I’m just happy I’m contributing. It’s coming every game right now, I’ve got to let it ride a little bit. I’m just trying to be a threat out there, it’s something we’ve talked about, our whole D-core, getting our shots through, it’s been going for us."

"It was a full 60 minutes from everyone"

Huska on the win over the Lightning:

"I liked our first two periods, the second period I think was maybe our best period of the year. I thought we controlled the play, we were smart with the puck and we had a lot of zone time in that period. It was a good night for us."

On Weegar's offensive abilities:

"I think a lot of it has to do with the way he’s feeling about his game right now. But he moves a lot on the blue line when he’s shooting, so he’s changing his shot lane, or his shot angles a little bit, and he’s making that forward or winger that’s trying to get into that lane, his job a little more difficult. So he’s making good decisions as to when to shoot it really quickly, or when he should be walking the line. He’s had that shot mentality all year, and it’s nice that it’s paying off for him."

"It was a good night for us"

Related Content

Second Period Surge Pushes Flames Past Lightning

Saturday Night Delight
Greer On The Desk
4:13

Greer On The Desk
C of Red Moments - 16.12.23
1:31

C of Red Moments - 16.12.23
Recap - Flames vs. Lightning 16.12.23
5:02

Recap - Flames vs. Lightning 16.12.23

News Feed

FlamesTV Podcast - Storming Past The Lightning

FlamesTV Podcast - Storming Past The Lightning
Second Period Surge Pushes Flames Past Lightning

Saturday Night Delight
Sharky Attack

'Playing With Confidence'
Say What - 'There's Nothing To Save It For'

Say What - 'There's Nothing To Save It For'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning - 16.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning - 16.12.23
5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning 16.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning
Say What - 'He's A Competitive Young Man'

Say What - 'He's A Competitive Young Man'
Flames edged 3-2 in shootout by Wild

Point To End Trip
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild 14.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild
Say What - 'Time We Start Picking It Up'

Say What - 'Time We Start Picking It Up'
Weegar scoring at career-high clip for Flames

'Pretty Cool Feeling'
5 Things - Flames @ Wild 14.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Wild
Zary's Hot Hand Continues To Dazzle Fans And Teammates

'Opportunity To Prove Myself'
Say What - 'The Boys Fought Hard'

Say What - 'The Boys Fought Hard'
Flames Battle Hard But Fall To Vegas In OT

Flames Fall In Overtime
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights 12.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights
Say What - 'Chance To Rebound'

Say What - 'Chance To Rebound'
'Play Every Game Same Way'

'Play Every Game Same Way'