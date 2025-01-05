Say What - 'Special Teams Let Us Down'

Ryan Huska on the 4-1 loss to Nashville:

"Five-on-five, I liked our game, I did. I thought we had a lot of chances. The issue we ran into - no finish, like we weren’t able to execute on the chances we did have. I thought we got ourselves into trouble - for me - on the penalty-kill side. Our powerplay didn’t score for us, but I thought it moved the puck around fairly well, and did have some chances, just wasn’t able to finish."

On the penalty-kill's struggles:

"Like I said the other day, there’s parts of it where you feel it’s coming. But when there’s a breakdown now, it’s ending up in the net. And you do go through stretches like that, you just feel like the stretches - for our team in that situation - have been much too long this year. You have to find a way to have a clean sheet with your penalty-kill. No matter what powerplay you’re playing against, you have to find a way to get the job done."

On Matt Coronato sticking up for a teammate with a fight:

"When you are a good player, you play the game with passion. And I think you kinda put a stamp on it, too, when you’re in, doing something for a teammate as well. So he’s grown on everybody in our room, he’s become a really good player for us this year. You’re not going to see him do it regularly, I’ll tell you that much, but it’s nice to know that he is more than willing to do that. One, because I think it’s important for top players, but two, I think it goes a long way in the room."