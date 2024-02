Andrei Kuzmenko on building a relationship with Huberdeau:

"Jonathan, wow, is so great. He’s a very good guy, very happy guy, he’s a big support for me."

On bringing energy to the team:

"You know, guys that for me are positive, I’m positive two, three (times) more. It’s a very important moment for me, how the big relationships (are) in the locker-room. These guys are happy to me, I want to give three more, two more, four more (times the) energy."