Practice Notebook - 14.02.24

The Flames were back on the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday morning, prepping for Thursday night's match-up against the San Jose Sharks. Tickets are available HERE.

The lines and pairings used during the skate are as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Cole Schwindt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

Jakob Pelletier (day-to-day, upper body) and Dan Vladar (injured reserve, lower body) did not skate on Wednesday.