Say What - 'Non-Negotiables'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Dustin Wolf getting the start tonight:

“He's been good and every time he plays, whether for us or the American League team, he gives the team a chance to win. So, we don't expect anything different from him tonight.”

On Wolf learning from Jacob Markstrom this year:

“We all know what Jacob's done this year - and whether it's Dustin or Vladdy (Dan Vladar), I think there's a recognition on both of their parts that there's an elite goaltender and then there's a goaltender. So, they get an opportunity to watch how (Markstrom) goes about his day-to-day routine and whether that's in the dressing room or on the ice for practice. And when you're a younger goalie like both of them are, you can't help but notice the things he does really well and how he puts a lot of pressure on himself to make sure he's the best that he can be every day. So, that's the thing that will rub off on those guys, most definitely.”

On Kevin Rooney’s resurgence this season:

“Kevin changed everything. People don't know that about him. Instead of going back to Boston, he went to LA. He flipped everything around. He trained and worked out in LA to give himself a different feel or a different environment to make sure he came back ready to play. When he showed up for camp, he was a different person. His mindset was different. I think he felt really good about where he was at, and unfortunately - sometimes it happens for whatever reason and players get injured like that and a little bit of a setback for him - but I don't think it changed his mentality. I also think, as we've talked about before, having Pelts around to go through the same thing with him, was big for them to push him along. He's come back knowing the type of player that he has to be. So, he deserves a ton of credit for how he handled himself over the summer and what he did to put himself in a position to have impact like he is having right now.”