5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

1. Back Home

All in all, it was an impressive road swing.

Despite dropping a 2-0 decision to the New York Rangers Monday, the Flames ended a four-game Eastern Conference trip with a 3-1 mark, helping them inch closer into a wildcard spot.

With wins in Boston, New Jersey and Long Island, they now find themselves right in the thick of the race, sitting three points back of a playoff spot.

"We played some really good teams and we came out with a lot of points on that road trip,” Jonathan Huberdeau said. “Obviously, the Rangers was a tough one for us, but it was at the end of it (the road trip).

“Now we’re coming back home. I think we can be better at home, so that’s the kind of stretch that we need to get a lot of points and get into a playoff spot."

Tonight is the first of four meetings against the Sharks, with the Flames looking to pick up where they left off a season ago, when they swept the season series and outscored San Jose 20-9.

It also is the first of four at home, with an opportunity to further climb up the standings and build off their strong run of late.

The ever so popular ‘vibes are immaculate’ saying is the perfect way to describe the buzz in the room lately and rightfully so. Not only have they been picking up wins, but an energy boost from fresh faces in Andrei Kuzmenko and Brayden Pachal, and from familiar faces Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney being back.

And although Pelletier is day-to-day with an upper body injury, the group breathed a sigh of relief it wasn’t worse when he was forced to exit last game early.

“He’s put in a lot of work to come back,” Huberdeau said. “It sucks to go back (on injury) but I was happy that it was minor.

“Gotta take care of my son.”

Spoken like a true proud father.