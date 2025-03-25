Say What - 'Make This A Good Week'

MacKenzie Weegar on returning to the lineup after a one-game absence:

"It was tough to be out that last game, obviously. You want to end the road trip off well. I just thought that the back end and the coaches could use a night without me back there, and it was a little refreshing night for them. I’m glad that they got the win, they all stepped up, the back end stepped up. Proud of the boys."

On the importance of every game and the cohesion within the team:

"It’s Game 7 again tonight. We’ve meshed a really tight room in this dressing room and sometimes, the leaders don’t really need to say anything. Everybody kinda chats in this room. We all have that belief - I’m sure it starts with Backs - but I think now, it’s everybody. It runs through the equipment guys, to the medical guys, to the strength coaches. Everybody’s in on it, we’re all in."

On Matt Coronato's progression as a pro:

"He’s grown a lot, and obviously, it’s the consistency with the young players coming in - and you could see flashes of it when he first stepped in here. I think now, he’s a pro, he’s found his game and he’s got his routine now. So proud of him, he’s such a great kid. He’s one of my favourite rookies I’ve ever had, great friend."