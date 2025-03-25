Say What - 'Make This A Good Week'

The buzz ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Kraken

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

MacKenzie Weegar on returning to the lineup after a one-game absence:

"It was tough to be out that last game, obviously. You want to end the road trip off well. I just thought that the back end and the coaches could use a night without me back there, and it was a little refreshing night for them. I’m glad that they got the win, they all stepped up, the back end stepped up. Proud of the boys."

On the importance of every game and the cohesion within the team:

"It’s Game 7 again tonight. We’ve meshed a really tight room in this dressing room and sometimes, the leaders don’t really need to say anything. Everybody kinda chats in this room. We all have that belief - I’m sure it starts with Backs - but I think now, it’s everybody. It runs through the equipment guys, to the medical guys, to the strength coaches. Everybody’s in on it, we’re all in."

On Matt Coronato's progression as a pro:

"He’s grown a lot, and obviously, it’s the consistency with the young players coming in - and you could see flashes of it when he first stepped in here. I think now, he’s a pro, he’s found his game and he’s got his routine now. So proud of him, he’s such a great kid. He’s one of my favourite rookies I’ve ever had, great friend."

Nazem Kadri on keeping a successful, simple formula:

"You don’t want to make it too complicated, right? For us, I think we’ve liked some of the hockey we’ve been playing, especially late in hockey games. We just gotta kinda maintain that; everybody’s just got to contribute and do their jobs."

On the group developing an identity early in the season:

"To be successful, I think you have to have that identity. Not only do you have to have it, but it’s gotta be clear, and everybody’s kinda pulling on the same string in that regard. That’s crucial, I think, if you want to have a good team. Some teams establish it a little later, or earlier, but it’s always nice to get that out of the way early in the year, then you understand what it takes moving forward."

On him and Jonathan Huberdeau being split up:

"It could balance our scoring a little bit, I suppose. Me and Huby have been playing well, and been able to generate some offence and some production. Even though we’re great together, I think it’s just a different look to flip and flop."

Ryan Huska on Mikael Backlund's status for tonight's game:

"Not expecting him to be in, no."

On how Coronato has developed over his first 99 NHL games:

"Maturity-wise, strength-wise, all that stuff, it just kinda comes with age and being around it on a day-to-day basis. A lot of the things that we’re seeing now from him were things that he was doing in university, things that he was doing with the Wranglers, so I think it’s just more of a progression than anything. He’s just stronger, more mature, and I think there’s a different level of confidence that comes into play as well."

On not getting too high or low during this stretch run:

"You have to try to keep an even keel, because you have to be able to turn the page, either way. But of course, the reality is, that we’re running out of runway, that’s the way it is. I’d like to be able to celebrate the wins a lot more over these next few games, for sure. Because we need ‘em, we need points, we have to keep ourselves in the mix. We did a great job on this last road trip, coming back with the points that we needed. Have to build on that now at home, to make sure we make this week a good week for us as well."

