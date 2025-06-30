Flames Re-Sign Clark Bishop

29-year-old inks one-year, two-way contract

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed forward Clark Bishop to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Bishop spent majority of the 2024-25 season as captain of the Calgary Wranglers in the American Hockey League, putting up a career season in points with 19 goals, and 19 assists for 38 points in 66 games. Bishop got a six-game stint with the Calgary Flames, scoring a goal for first time since 2018 with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The St. John’s, NL native has been with the Flames organization since the Calgary Wranglers inaugural season in 2022-23. The 29-year-old has 431 games played in the AHL, scoring 66 goals and 93 assists for 159 points and 365 penalty minutes.

Term: One-year, two-way
AAV: $775,000

Born: St. John’s, NL Date: March 29, 1996
Height: 6’0” Weight: 201-lbs.
Shoots: Left
Draft: 2014 Round 5 #127 (CAR)

News Feed

Flames Prospects Attend Annual Development Camp

Flames Add Brent Seabrook To Development Staff

Flames Provide Qualifying Offers

'Carry With Me Every Day'

'Physically Dominant Defenceman'

'I Know It's A Really Good City'

Flames Re-Sign Kevin Bahl

The Scouting Report

'It's A Dream Come True'

'Surreal'

2025 Draft Rundown

'A Really Cool Moment'

NHL NHLPA Agree On 4-year Extension To CBA

'Everyone's Pounding The Table'

Calgary Kids - Hayden Harsanyi

Sean Kelso Promoted to V.P. of Communications

Calgary Kids - Kadon McCann

Calgary Kids - Cash Koch