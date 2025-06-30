Flames Re-Sign Clark Bishop

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed forward Clark Bishop to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Bishop spent majority of the 2024-25 season as captain of the Calgary Wranglers in the American Hockey League, putting up a career season in points with 19 goals, and 19 assists for 38 points in 66 games. Bishop got a six-game stint with the Calgary Flames, scoring a goal for first time since 2018 with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The St. John’s, NL native has been with the Flames organization since the Calgary Wranglers inaugural season in 2022-23. The 29-year-old has 431 games played in the AHL, scoring 66 goals and 93 assists for 159 points and 365 penalty minutes.