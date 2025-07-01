Flames Re-Sign Joel Hanley

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed defenceman Joel Hanley to a two-year contract.

Hanley skated in 53 games with the Flames in 2024-25, scoring two goals and seven assists for nine points. Hanley’s 53 games were a career-high and the 34-year-old finished the season with a career-best +12 while averaging 18:35 of ice time.

The Keswick, Ont. native has 246 games of NHL experience to his credit, spending time in Calgary, Dallas, Arizona and Montreal. He was claimed off waivers by Calgary from Dallas on March 5, 2024.