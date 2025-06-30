Flames Add Brent Seabrook To Development Staff

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have added three-time Stanley Cup Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Brent Seabrook to their Player Development staff. He will be responsible for working with the NHL Flames and AHL Wranglers’ players in honing their professional development.

“We are pleased to welcome Brent Seabrook to our development team,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “Our young players will benefit from his years of experience in the NHL and his championship pedigree.”

Seabrook retired from the NHL in 2021 after a 15-year playing career with the Chicago Blackhawks. Following his playing career, Seabrook joined the Vancouver Giants of the WHL initially as an interim assistant coach and then transitioned into a player development coach. In 2024 Seabrook was named to Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence Management Group with the under-20 program.

“I am really looking forward to getting started with the group of young, talented players in the Flames organization,” said Brent Seabrook. “The future of the organization is very bright and I am thankful to the Calgary Flames for allowing me to be a part it.”

Playing 1,114 NHL games, Seabrook’s career had many accomplishments including winning three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015), an Olympic gold medal in 2010, World Junior silver medalist in 2004 and gold medalist in 2005. The former NHL All-Star grew up in Tsawwassen, British Columbia and was inducted into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023.

Seabrook will join Ray Edwards’ development team, working alongside Martin Gelinas, Danielle Fujita, Rebecca Johnston, Darren Rommerdahl, Michael Stone, and Zach McClean.