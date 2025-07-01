Call up another order of Nacho, for all of Calgary to share.

Defenceman Joel Hanley put pen to paper on a new two-year pact with the Flames Tuesday, extending his stay in southern Alberta after a career year in 2024-25.

The veteran blueliner set new career highs in games played (53), points (nine), and plus-minus (+12), all while providing valuable, top-four minutes on Calgary’s backend.

But as with just about everything over the course of Hanley’s career, he had to put in the work, and be patient.

“I think it was, I guess, maybe a tale of two seasons in one for me,” Hanley reminisced over the phone from his off-season home in Boston. “The beginning of the season, I wasn’t playing as much but I believed once I got an opportunity, I could be the player that I knew I could be.

“The way we play as a team I think helps me a lot, the coaching staff and how we play. Getting a chance to play with Weegs and a lot of the defencemen, I felt like it helped my game and I felt like I helped theirs, too.”

One of the more understated members of the Flames roster, Hanley’s excitement at the prospect of two more years here is palpable.

After his 2024-25 campaign, he could have commanded considerable interest on the open market, but for he and his family, staying a part of the C of Red just felt like the right thing to do.

“This city’s amazing, the organization is amazing and the people that are in the organization are amazing,” he said. “It was really an easy call for us, as far as we wanted to be back.

“The team, I think, is in a great spot. We just loved our time there, and I’m excited for my next few years with the team.”

Hanley turned 34 years of age earlier this month, making him the elder statesman on the Flames blue line.

But in Calgary, he’s enjoyed the best success of his career. In a little over a year, he’s gone from a waiver claim to a reliable defender whose play has helped him cash in on a deal worth more than double his prior career best.

Hanley wants to take things one step further, though.

He wants to experience postseason hockey in the C of Red on the right side of the ledger (Hanley was part of the Dallas squad that lost out to the Flames in the first round in 2022).

And he’s spent much of the past two months thinking about just what that might be like.

“At the beginning, the first couple months, I’m just a big fan of the game, so I was watching the games and trying to picture myself in those positions with Calgary these next few years,” he explained.

But not all of Hanley’s down time has been spent in front of the TV.

With two kids under four (including a four-month old), he and his wife have been busy, and Hanley says he’s already enjoying some father-son bonding outdoors.

“He likes to golf, and he likes to be outside,” he said. “So we’re doing a little bit of that, and just enjoying our time here at home.”

The product of Keswick, Ont. will arrive back in Calgary this fall. And that’s when - he says - he’ll take on the role of crafty vet for a group of young Flames defence prospects looking to - like him - take their games to the next level this upcoming season.

“As far as my journey, my career, I had guys do that for me,” he said. “If I could help any of the young guys out, I definitely would relish that role.

“I know there’s a lot of great young players, it creates a lot of competition, too. That’s ultimately what a team needs, is young players coming up and pushing for spots.”

Pushing, too, for a spot back in the Big Dance come the spring of 2026.

Igniting the C of Red, one stride, one shot-block, one shift at a time.

“I just know what it means to be a Calgary Flame, the fans are the best fans in the league,” said Hanley. “I’m just excited to run it back with all the guys; we have some unfinished business as far as making the playoffs and doing some damage from there.

“I’m just really excited to be back with the group and the organization.”