Flames Sign Nick Cicek

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed defenceman Nick Cicek to a one-year, two-way contract.

Cicek spent the 2024-25 season with the Mannheim Eagles of the DEL, skating in 50 games with three goals and 14 assists for 17 points along with 79 penalty minutes. Cicek would skate in an additional 10 playoff contests for Mannheim, recording two points from one goal and one assist.

The 25-year-old played his junior hockey with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League before turning pro in the 2021-22 season with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda. The Winnipeg, MN native would spend three seasons in the AHL and earned 16 games of NHL play with the San Jose Sharks where he registered four assists.