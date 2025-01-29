Say What - 'Just Reset'

What was said following the Flames' 3-1 setback to the Capitals

By Calgary Flames Staff
Rasmus Andersson on the setback to the Capitals:

"Honestly, I thought we were the better team, especially 5-on-5. They score a 5-on-3 goal, and we don’t manage to score more than one PP goal. I didn’t feel like we really made it too, too difficult on Thompson in net. I thought that was the difference. We didn’t manage to get … the chaos in front of the net."

On whether the contest was a missed opportunity:

"I think we should definitely have gotten at least one point. I thought we were better 5-on-5. But there’s a reason why they’re the top of the standings, they find ways to win. It’s a great learning experience for us, to just create a little bit more."

On Tyson Barrie's return to the lineup:

"I thought he played really well. You can tell how skilled he is from the red line forward. He makes those plays; takes a great shot - Colesy tips it - he hits the crossbar later. Tees me up on a 6-on-5 - Huby bats that in, he probably has a two, three point night. We didn't get the bounces, and we didn't make it tough enough for Thompson tonight."

Tyson Barrie on his return to the lineup:

"I felt good. Like I said, it was nice to go and play some games (in the AHL), get a feel. Made tonight a lot easier. Felt good - obviously would have liked a different result - it was a good battle from the boys."

On contributing offensively:

"That’s what got me in the league, and it’s kinda been my bread and butter my last - you know - call it 14 years. Probably a little too old to start re-inventing the wheel, so I’m just gonna try to do what I do best, and do it to the best of my ability. It was nice to get back on the powerplay, and work it around. Woulda been nice to get one to tie it up there, but unfortunately, we fell a little short."

On the loss:

"We talked a little bit in here after the game, it was a good hockey game. They got the 5-on-3 goal, we had a couple looks. You know, they’re one of the top teams in the league, and we were right there with them all night. Nothing to hang our heads about, just reset. We know how we play and what makes us successful. Just keep to it."

Blake Coleman on the night:

"I thought it was a pretty good game. I felt like we deserved better, but just some critical situations that were the difference. I think 5-on-5, I don’t feel like it was really even that close who the better team was, we just didn’t find ways to put pucks in the net. A few breakdowns and mental mistakes."

On failing to get a result despite playing a solid game:

"There’s a lot of games in this league. Sometimes you’re gonna feel like you’re the better team, and you’re not gonna win, and sometimes you’re not gonna the better team, and you’ll find ways to get wins. That’s certainly been the case this year. I think it’s more about the process, and feeling good about the way our team’s playing. I think if you put that product on the ice, you’ll win more times than not."

On his second-period penalty:

"Fluke thing. I catch it with my top hand, which was kind of an uncomfortable spot to be in. Mental mistake, just kinda wasn’t sure what to do with the puck, really. Puts us on a 5-on-3, and they capitalize. Can’t give teams with good powerplays that opportunity."

Ryan Huska on the differences in the game:

"I thought they were a good team too, and I did like the way we played. When you look at the powerplays, they scored one, we scored one, so that’s kind of a saw-off, right? There was lots of this game that I really did like. A little execution at times was off, we just have to find a way to put some in the back of the net. It’s been a bit of a challenge for us, for sure. I know we have guys that are capable of doing that, and their goaltender played well, too, you have to give him some credit. In these tighter games, one, you have to win or even the special teams, which we did. And then you have to find a way to play like we did 5-on-5, but you’ve got to find a way to score."

On Barrie's body of work on the blue line:

"I thought Tys did a good job tonight. He hit the crossbar, too, on that one play, woulda been nice if that woulda went for him, that woulda made for quite the night, I think. He’s got a skill on the offensive blue line, and he moves the puck around with a lot of confidence when he’s up there. So, I thought he did an excellent job tonight."

On making the most of strong efforts:

"To me, it’s about the way we play all the time. If we’re consistent with the effort we had tonight, the effort that we had 5-on-5 in Winnipeg the last time we were there, most of the efforts we’ve seen from our guys this season, I mean they’re pretty consistent with how we show up. We’re in the business of, we’ve got to find a way to get points, right now right? So if we want to say where we’re currently at, we have to find a way to turn these closer games into wins, against the better teams like this one. Our players know that they can beat teams like this - they do - it’s just a matter of making sure we get the job done."

