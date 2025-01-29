Say What - 'Just Reset'

Rasmus Andersson on the setback to the Capitals:
"Honestly, I thought we were the better team, especially 5-on-5. They score a 5-on-3 goal, and we don’t manage to score more than one PP goal. I didn’t feel like we really made it too, too difficult on Thompson in net. I thought that was the difference. We didn’t manage to get … the chaos in front of the net."
On whether the contest was a missed opportunity:
"I think we should definitely have gotten at least one point. I thought we were better 5-on-5. But there’s a reason why they’re the top of the standings, they find ways to win. It’s a great learning experience for us, to just create a little bit more."
On Tyson Barrie's return to the lineup:
"I thought he played really well. You can tell how skilled he is from the red line forward. He makes those plays; takes a great shot - Colesy tips it - he hits the crossbar later. Tees me up on a 6-on-5 - Huby bats that in, he probably has a two, three point night. We didn't get the bounces, and we didn't make it tough enough for Thompson tonight."