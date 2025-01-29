Say What - 'Just Reset'

Ryan Huska on the differences in the game:

"I thought they were a good team too, and I did like the way we played. When you look at the powerplays, they scored one, we scored one, so that’s kind of a saw-off, right? There was lots of this game that I really did like. A little execution at times was off, we just have to find a way to put some in the back of the net. It’s been a bit of a challenge for us, for sure. I know we have guys that are capable of doing that, and their goaltender played well, too, you have to give him some credit. In these tighter games, one, you have to win or even the special teams, which we did. And then you have to find a way to play like we did 5-on-5, but you’ve got to find a way to score."

On Barrie's body of work on the blue line:

"I thought Tys did a good job tonight. He hit the crossbar, too, on that one play, woulda been nice if that woulda went for him, that woulda made for quite the night, I think. He’s got a skill on the offensive blue line, and he moves the puck around with a lot of confidence when he’s up there. So, I thought he did an excellent job tonight."

On making the most of strong efforts:

"To me, it’s about the way we play all the time. If we’re consistent with the effort we had tonight, the effort that we had 5-on-5 in Winnipeg the last time we were there, most of the efforts we’ve seen from our guys this season, I mean they’re pretty consistent with how we show up. We’re in the business of, we’ve got to find a way to get points, right now right? So if we want to say where we’re currently at, we have to find a way to turn these closer games into wins, against the better teams like this one. Our players know that they can beat teams like this - they do - it’s just a matter of making sure we get the job done."