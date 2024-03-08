Say What - 'It's A Special Group'

On the decision to move on from Toffoli, Zadorov, Lindholm, Tanev and Hanifin in the past year:
“It wasn't just (Johnny) Gaudreau. (TJ) Brodie left. (Mark) Giordano left (via the Seattle Expansion Draft). There was more. That was the most recent that made me think if I can't get things done, if we have to re-group and move forward, we have to get assets for them and even if you're in a situation where, right now, we're battling for the playoffs. But to be able to get assets, to kind of re-group, we had to do it. To let those guys go just didn't make any sense. Even though we wanted to get Johnny signed - we thought we were going to – and when we didn't, it does hurt not to get anything back for him.”
On making tough decisions and securing assets for players on expiring contracts:
“People think it's been the last month or two, but really, it's been (since) the summer. As a group, we've been working together, we've been trying to come up with a plan; what we thought were fair offers for the players. The one thing - when you're unrestricted, it's your right. You can sign a contract or you don't have to sign a contract. We wanted to do what we thought was fair by the players and that worked for us moving forward. And obviously, we didn't come to terms with any of the guys and I think as you move forward, we tried to get ahead of it earlier so I kind of knew where everybody stood. ... Tyler Toffoli was the first thing, and then Nikita (Zadorov), and then we worked our way through. It's tough. All great players, all great people. I wish them all the best, but I knew we had to do this for the organization and the franchise moving forward.”