Say What - 'It's A Special Group'

On the Flames winning five of six and pushing for a playoff spot:

“It's amazing, this leadership group. Our coaching staff, Mikael Backlund and the whole group. It's (Blake) Coleman, it's (Jonathan) Huberdeau, it's (Nazem) Kadri. It's not just one person. It's (MacKenzie) Weegar, it's (Jacob) Markstrom. All these guys put together are doing it night-in and night-out. It's hard, because when I played a long time ago and there was trade stuff, it was in the paper. You see it on TV. But now, it's out there every day. There's stuff every day. I wish I could've calmed the noise. I wish I could've done more, but you can't. But the way these guys have handled it and the way they've risen to the challenge every day, it's very impressive and it says a lot about the team down there and the belief they have in each other. It's never easy when you lose friends and good people, but in the end, we know it's a business and everybody has come to work. And that's what these guys do - they come to work every day. It's a special group and we're going to keep pushing forward here right to the end.”

On Kevin Rooney earning a one-year extension:

“He changed up his training. I think he went to California this year. He decided to change it up and didn't like the way he felt the year before. He did an amazing job. Came in, he was in great shape. He was excited, the coaches were excited, and unfortunately to miss Markstrom (in practice), he jumped over him and dislocated his shoulder and have surgery. To see him work the whole time and to have (Jakob) Pelletier there with him, to have two guys to have the surgeries one day apart, to work together and kind of push each other the whole time... Kevin did an amazing job. Came back and right now, he's playing in kind of a fourth-line role, but he's on our first penalty-kill with Backs (Mikael Backlund) and he's done a great job, he really has. He's kind of done what we thought he was going to do the year before and couldn't be happier with him. He earned the extension, for sure.”

On Oliver Kylington becoming a UFA at the end of the season:

“I wanted to make sure Oliver felt comfortable. It's been a long year-and-a-half. We've reached out to his agent to see (how) he feels and if he wants to continue to do this. It's a little bit different than everyone else because you're really just thinking about him right now. You just want to make sure he's happy, he wants to continue to play, and just look at how well he's playing. We'll work forward and hopefully we'll get something done.

“It seems like he's having fun and I don't want to pressure him in any way. But I think he's been playing really, really well for us. I couldn't be happier and I hope he feels the same way.”