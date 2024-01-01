Say What - 'It Feels Good'

The talk following the Flames' 4-3 win over the Flyers on New Year's Eve

By Calgary Flames Staff
Huberdeau on assisting on Gilbert's goal:

"It feels good, it has been a while, but it’s more about the whole game, creating stuff. I know it’s going to come in, and it’s not like you get a point you’re going to relax, every game has got to be like that, creating stuff. I’m an offensive guy, I gotta create plays every time I’m on the ice."

On closing out 2023 with a win:

"I think we wanted to end the year on a great note and that’s what we did. We’re right there, I feel we’ve just got to put some wins together, get right back in it. I thought we had a few days off, I think we took advantage of that, and we played well in the third."

Mangiapane on the finish to the third period:

"It was a little hectic, but it was good that we came away with the win. We bent a little bit there, but we were able to get the two points."

On his line with Backlund and Coleman:

"I’m comfortable there, obviously, played there for a lot of games. It’s fun, obviously, and we had a good night tonight, right, but yeah, I think we just have a lot of chemistry; we know where each other are on the ice."

Huska on Gilbert's two-point night:

"You talk about guys that have been called up, Dennis hasn’t been in that situation this year, but started the year at times in and out of the lineup. He’s a hard-working kid, but he’s got a great personality about him, so when you see people like that have success or have a good game like he did tonight, you’re happy for him, for sure."

On Huberdeau's performance:

"I thought he had a good game tonight, he was creating in the first period; I mean we didn’t give up a lot, that line unfortunately was on the ice for the couple of chances that we gave up, but they also generated the bulk of our chances that period, too. I felt that line was good tonight, for the most part, and Jonathan made some plays with the puck. It was a nice setup on Dennis’ goal, for sure."

