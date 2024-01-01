Say What - 'It Feels Good'

Huberdeau on assisting on Gilbert's goal:

"It feels good, it has been a while, but it’s more about the whole game, creating stuff. I know it’s going to come in, and it’s not like you get a point you’re going to relax, every game has got to be like that, creating stuff. I’m an offensive guy, I gotta create plays every time I’m on the ice."

On closing out 2023 with a win:

"I think we wanted to end the year on a great note and that’s what we did. We’re right there, I feel we’ve just got to put some wins together, get right back in it. I thought we had a few days off, I think we took advantage of that, and we played well in the third."