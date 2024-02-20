Say What - 'I Saw Ice'

The buzz following the Flames' 6-3 victory over the Jets

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri on the win over the Jets:

"Pretty good, obviously an adverse start to the game, but we fought back, had a big goal at the end of the first period and I think we never looked back. We were, I thought, the better team tonight against a great hockey team."

On overcoming early adversity:

"Means a lot, I feel like we’ve done that several times this year, as well. When things start to snowball and stack against us, we’re able to just reset, and re-focus, and pull out a big win against a great team. Very proud of the guys, a characteristic win from everybody."

"Very proud of the guys"

Oliver Kylington on his goal:

"I saw ice, so I just tried to take it and use what I could with it, I’m happy it went in."

On how he's feeling about his game:

"I’ve felt good in games past too, I just try to trust what I’m good at, and just try to apply that every game and help my teammates, and just be an energetic player out there, rely on my abilities."

Jonathan Huberdeau on the comeback win:

"We know what we can do, and it’s hasn’t been easy for us lately, so I think for us to come back like we did tonight shows a lot of good things about our team."

On Jacob Markstrom's first-period glove save on Monahan:

"That was a good way for him to come back, obviously a hat-trick in the first. You can bend, but you don’t want to break and that’s what we did, and Marky made a huge save there that kept us in the game."

"We know what we can do"

Ryan Huska on the win:

"Right from the beginning of the year, this team has always kind of stuck with it, so I think when you look at this game, the save that Jacob made, could have made it 4-1 at that situation and that’s probably game over. Then sticking with it and finding a way to score that goal at the end of the first period; from that point, I thought we managed it pretty well."

On Oliver Kylington's goal:

"Great, I had a smile on my face for sure. He’s gone through a lot, so it’s nice to see him come back and do that, and not just that, he’s contributing in a lot of different ways, so it’s good for him to continue to get better."

"This team has always kind of stuck with it"

