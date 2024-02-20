Say What - 'I Saw Ice'

Nazem Kadri on the win over the Jets:

"Pretty good, obviously an adverse start to the game, but we fought back, had a big goal at the end of the first period and I think we never looked back. We were, I thought, the better team tonight against a great hockey team."

On overcoming early adversity:

"Means a lot, I feel like we’ve done that several times this year, as well. When things start to snowball and stack against us, we’re able to just reset, and re-focus, and pull out a big win against a great team. Very proud of the guys, a characteristic win from everybody."