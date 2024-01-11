Say What - 'He Did A Good Job'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames (and their dads!) get set for the Coyotes

By Calgary Flames Staff
Dillon Dube on his dad, Paris, spending a few days on the road with him:

"It's been good. The mood here is positive, it's cool. It's a lot of appreciation throughout. To see him the stands - and I'm from Calgary, so I see (my parents) all the time - but this feeling is a lot different because he was pretty dialled in on the pre-scout today and just how we work. Getting on and off the plane - all the simple things that we're used to, it's different for them. Everything they put in for us, they get a live a couple days for us, because they deserve it for sure."

On Paris tying his skates like old times:

"He did a good job. I might need him in before the game. My grandpa, my dad, their hands were calloused from how many times they had to tie mine and my brother's skates just nonstop, as tight as we could get them. Finally, I'm somewhat strong enough to do it now so I don't need him all the time."

"He was pretty dialled in on the pre-scout today"

Mikael Backlund on having his father, Jan, on the road trip:

“The timing was great. When we decided on the Fathers Trip, I didn't know it was going to be around the same time as my (milestone), going ahead of Gio. It makes it even more special to have my dad here, both last game and tonight to take sole possession. It feels really cool to have him here.”

On the instilled values of loyalty, and choosing to re-sign and captain the Flames:

“I always looked up my dad and my grandpa. My dad's dad was one of my favourite people in the whole world. They both did their work and stayed with the same company for a long time and it was probably meant to be the same for me. Funny enough, though, when I talked to him before, he was surprised in the summer when I asked about what I should do. Him, being 33, 35 years with the same company, I thought he would for sure be like, 'Oh, you should 100% stay.' But he was also like, 'Yeah, see what happens.' So, I was a little surprised when he said that. But he always said, ''You'll never know what you'll get - but what you have is really good.' We love Calgary and it's such a special place for us.”

"It feels really cool to have him here"

On his now-viral video with daughter Tillie:

“It's something we'll cherish forever. Super excited about it. It's so special. So great that with the technology nowadays, we have it on our phones. In a few years, when Tillie understands even more - and Oliver - can look back at it. She was super excited the next day. Still repeating the names next morning and looking at the videos and stuff. It's pretty cool.”

Go behind the scenes with Backlund's daughter

Nazem Kadri on his father, Sam, and the impact he’s had on his life:

“He's been a guy who's been there from Day 1. It was nice to have him in the building for (my 600th point), it was special. Anytime he can watch a game live, I think that means a lot to him - especially to have some great company along the way. It helps for going to a couple good cities, for sure. I'm sure he'll enjoy Friday night in Vegas.”

On Sam visiting almost every rink in the league:

“I think that's been a goal of his. He's travelled quite a bit and got to see me play in different places, which is always unique. You've got to enjoy it while you can. He has certainly done that. It's always good to have him here - a little extra motivation.”

"A little extra motivation"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the Fathers Trip:

“It's been good. I think they had a really nice night last night together. And today, I love today because we invite them into the room for the morning meetings. When you look at some of the dads' faces, they're more intense and into the video that we show our players than sometimes the players are. It's really neat to see them and how they interact with each other.”

On the dads getting a behind-the-scenes look at the NHL:

“I think they know, because they've been driving their kids around forever. They used to go from the early mornings to now, when we fly. I know this is a short trip for us, but you get into your hotel at midnight and just after midnight. I think they do appreciate what their boys go through on a daily basis and how they have to ready their bodies to get prepared to play at the top or highest level the next night. I think there is a great appreciation when dads get to see it.

On seeing the players interact with their dads:

“I do a lot of watching when it comes to them and seeing how they interact with their dads. The Dennises - or the Giberts, I find it's so interesting how they all have the same personalities. They almost look the same. Take the years away, some of them could be twins. I find it really neat to watch how they interact with their dads and how proud they are. They almost pull them along to different spots, so it's a really neat thing.”

"They're a dangerous group"

