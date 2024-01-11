Say What - 'He Did A Good Job'

Dillon Dube on his dad, Paris, spending a few days on the road with him:

"It's been good. The mood here is positive, it's cool. It's a lot of appreciation throughout. To see him the stands - and I'm from Calgary, so I see (my parents) all the time - but this feeling is a lot different because he was pretty dialled in on the pre-scout today and just how we work. Getting on and off the plane - all the simple things that we're used to, it's different for them. Everything they put in for us, they get a live a couple days for us, because they deserve it for sure."

On Paris tying his skates like old times:

"He did a good job. I might need him in before the game. My grandpa, my dad, their hands were calloused from how many times they had to tie mine and my brother's skates just nonstop, as tight as we could get them. Finally, I'm somewhat strong enough to do it now so I don't need him all the time."