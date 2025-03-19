Say What - 'Great To Bounce Back'

The buzz after the Flames knocked off the Rangers 2-1 in NYC

250318_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Dan Vladar on the win:

"It was probably my easiest game as a Flame. I don’t even know what kind of word I should use - what’s better than unbelievable, I dunno. Just not a busy night for me at all, the blocks that you see from Nacho, Weegs and Frosty towards the end, that’s team right there, that’s playoff hockey. It gives me and Wolfie goosebumps that those guys are willing to do those things for us. Really good night for us, (so) proud of this group."

On Joel Hanley's selflessness in blocking shots:

"This guy’s just crazy. That’s the guy you want to have, every single team in this league wants to have him in their jersey. We’re so glad we have him, such a good person. He’s showing on the ice that he’s playing with his heart. Everybody loves him here and we appreciate him so much."

On bouncing back after a tough night Monday:

"We are just one big family. Not an easy night for us last night, but the way we’re able to bounce back is unbelievable. We’ve just got to keep playing the same way, I know it’s hard - we are not always going to be perfect - but today we showed everybody that we are a good team and we deserve to be in this playoff race."

Nazem Kadri on the 2-1 win over the Rangers:

"It’s character. Just everybody doing whatever it took tonight to win. Blocking shots, scored timely goals, especially with how the game started, it would have been easy to fold. But showed some great character, and came back and played one of our best games of the year, I think."

On Dan Vladar's night in goal:

"I think that could be more challenging for goaltenders, sometimes, when you don’t make a whole lot of saves and then they come down with a great scoring chance, and you’ve still got to be ready. Vladdy mentally was prepared today, he made those saves when he had to, and he was steady."

On Matt Coronato's game-winner in front of family and friends:

"He was great for us, beautiful goal, picked the corner. I know he had some family in the building, so maybe he had a little extra pep in his step. It’s really nice for him to get on the board, and contribute to a huge win."

Matt Coronato on getting back in the win column:

"It was awesome. It’s great to bounce back after last night and get a big win."

On how his group started and finished the contest:

"I think we just came out hard right out of the gate. Got to our game quickly, and stuck with it."

On his game-winning goal:

"Naz kinda got it to me in the middle, and there was some space - actually, I heard Huby yelling shoot from the net-front - so I turned and shot it."

Jonathan Huberdeau on the 2-1 win and the defensive effort:

"We played the Flames way. We played a tight game, and they didn’t get a lot of shots. We were playing on the perimeter - that was good on our part - I think, especially on a back-to-back, I really liked the effort. Guys were blocking a lot of shots, and we found a way to win."

On his line with Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato:

"It was good, I thought we were moving the puck pretty well, just capitalizing on our chances. I had some good looks, couldn’t score some goals. At the end of the day, it’s good to (be) creating some chances like that. Hopefully it’s going to keep going game after game."

On Coronato's effort in his return home:

"He was buzzing. It’s Matty New York, huh? He likes it, back home. His legs were moving tonight, he was getting a lot of looks. His goal was a snipe."

Ryan Huska on what impressed him about the win:

"I think the complete game, like that’s one of the best we’ve played all year, for sure. We gave one up early, which is never a good thing, but I just felt like the guys were committed to doing things the right way tonight. And I thought their goalie was excellent. This was a night where we could have scored more than two or three, but their goaltender was excellent as well."

On his group's defensive effort:

"I think we did a really good job of not giving them a lot of room on the ice tonight. At times, it probably created a little bit of frustration on their side. But our sticks were good, I thought we were in good positions, and then you get the shot block like Joel Hanley late in the third period, that stuff matters. I’m really pleased with our effort tonight."

On Matt Coronato's game:

"Matt’s been good, but tonight seemed like one of his better games. He was skating again, he was fast, he was strong on the puck, scored a goal with that shot that he’s got. Maybe it’s something about playing in here - I would assume - but he played very well tonight."

