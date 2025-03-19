Say What - 'Great To Bounce Back'

Dan Vladar on the win:

"It was probably my easiest game as a Flame. I don’t even know what kind of word I should use - what’s better than unbelievable, I dunno. Just not a busy night for me at all, the blocks that you see from Nacho, Weegs and Frosty towards the end, that’s team right there, that’s playoff hockey. It gives me and Wolfie goosebumps that those guys are willing to do those things for us. Really good night for us, (so) proud of this group."

On Joel Hanley's selflessness in blocking shots:

"This guy’s just crazy. That’s the guy you want to have, every single team in this league wants to have him in their jersey. We’re so glad we have him, such a good person. He’s showing on the ice that he’s playing with his heart. Everybody loves him here and we appreciate him so much."

On bouncing back after a tough night Monday:

"We are just one big family. Not an easy night for us last night, but the way we’re able to bounce back is unbelievable. We’ve just got to keep playing the same way, I know it’s hard - we are not always going to be perfect - but today we showed everybody that we are a good team and we deserve to be in this playoff race."