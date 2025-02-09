Say What - 'Gotta Take Care Of That Puck' 

MacKenzie Weegar on the loss:

"Pissed that one away. That one’s a tough one to swallow before the break, especially another big two points. I felt like - even get one there - it doesn’t matter. There was two points for us there to take. We didn’t get it."

On dropping their final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off:

"We had an opportunity there to go into the break feeling great. This is the NHL. If there’s one thing that we can all learn, there’s not going to be a team to back down and just fold. That’s the one thing that we can take away. That’s tough. Kinda pissed off right now, so it’s tough."

On whether they let their feet off the gas:

"I don’t know if we got complacent, or we thought if the last seven, or whatever minutes it was was just going to be easy, and we were just going to keep rolling the lines and see what happens, I dunno. Something obviously got away from us there. You gotta take care of that puck. Like I said, it’s the NHL. Teams aren’t gonna fold."