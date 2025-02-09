Say What - 'Gotta Take Care Of That Puck' 

What was said after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken

250208_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
MacKenzie Weegar on the loss:

"Pissed that one away. That one’s a tough one to swallow before the break, especially another big two points. I felt like - even get one there - it doesn’t matter. There was two points for us there to take. We didn’t get it."

On dropping their final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off:

"We had an opportunity there to go into the break feeling great. This is the NHL. If there’s one thing that we can all learn, there’s not going to be a team to back down and just fold. That’s the one thing that we can take away. That’s tough. Kinda pissed off right now, so it’s tough."

On whether they let their feet off the gas:

"I don’t know if we got complacent, or we thought if the last seven, or whatever minutes it was was just going to be easy, and we were just going to keep rolling the lines and see what happens, I dunno. Something obviously got away from us there. You gotta take care of that puck. Like I said, it’s the NHL. Teams aren’t gonna fold."

Morgan Frost on where the game got away:

"That’s a tough one to pinpoint. I thought we played a great game, to be honest, overall. Up until they scored that first one, it felt like they were kinda getting nothing, and we were doing all the little things right. That’s hockey for you, the momentum shifts, and they come back. Unfortunate, no matter bad call, good call, I can’t take a penalty in overtime. So that’s on me."

On going into the break on a losing note:

"It’s not ideal, obviously. Kinda been struggling here for the last couple games, and that woulda been a big one. Take the point, get some rest here, come back. Every game’s so important now. Just gotta forget about it."

Jonathan Huberdeau on Seattle's tying goal:

"Probably everybody saw it, I think the guy just stripped me and scored. It’s bad timing. Just unacceptable, especially (in) a much-needed win. That’s tough, that’s on me. It sucks going into the break like this, but it’s hockey, it’s a mistake but that’s a costly mistake. Just gotta get through it, come back and get some more wins."

On closing out games:

"I feel like we’re pretty used to having a two-goal lead, a one-goal lead and shutting that down. I mean, we haven’t been a team that scores a lot of goals. Two goals, we should be able to keep that lead."

On the big picture with 27 games left:

"We’re still right there. It woulda been nice - like I said - to get the two points, but if we look ahead, we’re going to have a lot of time to think about it, but we just gotta come back, play a little harder, some more push. The last stretch is going to be huge, just put ourselves in a spot that the last five, 10 games, we’re in a spot where we can battle to get into the playoffs."

Ryan Huska on the momentum shift in the third period:

"There was nothing, really, going on. We were actually playing a pretty good game until then. I thought we made a couple poor plays on breakout attempts on that first goal; one initially, when the puck was put in the zone, and one when we were in coverage behind the net. And hey, they capitalized on a turnover that we made. And they found a way to win in overtime."

On what he expects over the break:

"These players deserve their time away right now, they’ve done a lot of great things to this point. We let one get away from us tonight, which we haven’t done a lot of over the course of the year. I think our guys will use this time to their advantage, to get re-energized, re-focused for a big stretch of games coming back after the break."

On whether his group was dealing with fatigue:

"This was a tough stretch for us, 10 games in 17 nights, with some travel mixed in there. Every team goes through it. I mean, there’s portions of this schedule that are a little bit compressed, because of this break that’s coming up here. I thought for the most part, the guys handled it well. I thought we had a lot of energy tonight, until the game got away from us late. I do think it’s coming at the right time for us, to try to re-energize, I guess is the word I would say."

