Flames Settle For Point Versus Kraken

Calgary drops 3-2 OT decision to Seattle

250208_CGYvsSEA
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Matty Beniers scored 2:58 into overtime, forcing the Flames to settle for a point in a 3-2 overtime setback to the Seattle Kraken.

Morgan Frost and Nazem Kadri scored for the locals, while the Kraken rallied with two quick goals in the third period to force extra time, before winning the contest with a powerplay marker.

Seattle outshot Calgary 10-9 over a scoreless opening frame, with Dustin Wolf and his Flames teammates being forced to stand tall in the latter half of the period.

The toughest test came during a 1:22 two-man advantage for the visitors, a spell of action that featured a few heart-in-throat moments.

MacKenzie Weegar knelt to block a shot early in the sequence, but lost the steel in his skate and was unable to put any leverage on one leg as he tried to scurry off the ice.

But that’s what friends are for, right?

Rasmus Andersson leapt into action, pushing Weegar toward the bench with the calmness and precision that only a father of two could possess. A couple of blocked shots later, and the Flames escaped unscathed.

Wolf played his part, too. A point shot bounced to Seattle forward Kaapo Kakko directly in front of the goal crease, and the Finnish forward had time and space to direct the disc into a yawning cage via the backhand.

But at the last gasp, Wolf dove across the blue paint, left arm outstretched, and got just enough of his glove hand on Kakko's shot to direct it past the post and away to safety.

Take another look as Wolfie comes up clutch

Two minutes and twenty-two seconds into period two, the Flames tickled twine.

Frost and Joel Farabee found themselves in on goal on a 2-on-1 rush. Frost carried the puck down the left wing, then patiently picked his spot and wired a snapshot over goaltender Joey Daccord's glove hand and into the top corner, for his second goal in Calgary silks, and second tally against Seattle inside a week.

Frost scores top cheddar to put Flames up 1-0 against Kraken

The Flames held a 13-5 edge in shots on goal in the stanza, forcing Daccord into a tricky pad save midway through on a low slot shot from Ryan Lomberg.

Dryden Hunt had an opportunity late, after crashing the net after Mikael Backlund forced a turnover below the goalline, but the puck wriggled away from his stick as he was attempting to reach with his stick around Daccord's right pad.

Forward Matt Coronato broke up the Kraken's most dangerous second-period chance, racing back into position on an odd-man rush near the eight-minute mark, deftly deflecting a centring pass bound for a streaking Matty Beniers at the back post.

The Flames top line extended the lead 6:37 into the third thanks to some nifty work from Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau.

Kadri circled the zone, firing a shot that missed the net and rimmed back to the right point. From there, Daniil Miromanov touched it down to Huberdeau on the half-wall, he strode toward the net and dished a backhand pass to the blue paint where Kadri's stick was waiting for a tap-in.

Kadri taps in perfect pass from Huberdeau

Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky scored goals two minutes apart to tie the score at 2-2.

Seattle was awarded a powerplay in the extra frame, and cashed in with 2:02 to play in the five-minute period when Beniers fired a puck past a screened Wolf.

The Flames held a 29-28 edge in shots on goal.

Weegar led all Calgary skaters with 25:24 of ice-time, while Backlund led the team with four shots on target.

They Said It:

"This was a tough stretch for us"

"The last stretch is going to be huge"

"That one’s a tough one to swallow before the break"

"That’s a tough one to pinpoint"

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Dryden Hunt

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Martin Pospisil

Defence

Ilya Solovyov - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

DSC_3815_gRloq8Bv
DSC_3802_mpVcs2HZ
DSC_3799_I9n51MPd
DSC_3800_JmPsWVfT
DSC_3804_BCuvNaao
+42 DSC_3810_IMQ1XGyU
DSC_3821_c6GQ6igA
29143577_Matt_Daniels_20250209_011747
29143593_Matt_Daniels_20250209_011748
29143576_Matt_Daniels_20250209_011747 (1)
29143610_Matt_Daniels_20250209_011749
DSC_3853_1Qzd6ukR
DSC_3889_Dk2UuXUt
DSC_3873_3RCSFLq1
DSC_3892_dG6YyloR
DSC_3905_oy9wPgKU
DSC_3904_mktsa3oy
DSC_3887_mbgeaNNK
DSC_3874_4nTzCylM
DSC_3898_0nTEevTC
DSC_3872_Nio4PhQJ
DSC_3882_VFGmEMCd
DSC_3857_tTdD2SM9
DSC_3918_8SXQnqDL
DSC_3955_pWWF1wC4
DSC_3964_IickPtw7
DSC_3958_QwUvJvA1
DSC_3959_Nkxl7XzM
DSC_3953_AKrO7prh
DSC_3919_113D8lRU
DSC_3924_uQsDdhCi
DSC_3947_5eBYWnWl
DSC_3938_5tHQ768B
DSC_3921_OZt7yoSV
DSC_3930_Q8nV4pZI
DSC_3932_7Wiqjean
DSC_3920_w3NKI1g0
DSC_3942_erNRyGfA
DSC_3950_jET05OMu
DSC_4000_dBDGFYSq
DSC_3978_RO7mG5r4
DSC_4002_hT02dGXy
DSC_3980_vxJ5VDNv
DSC_3987_E9fjnA5F
DSC_3992_5pODVIXi
DSC_3988_7qaizEDg
DSC_3979_RZqpZekP
DSC_3968_Zz4H06vJ

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Kraken 08.02.25

Game action courtesy of Terence Leung. Walk-ins by Matt Daniels

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 29, SEA 28

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, SEA 1-4

Faceoffs: CGY 47.3%, SEA 52.7%

Blocked Shots: CGY 17, SEA 24

Hits: CGY 17, SEA 23

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 22, SEA 18

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, SEA 6

Up Next:

The Flames will break for the 4 Nations Face-Off (where Rasmus Andersson and Sweden get things underway Wednesday night against Canada). Calgary's next action is not until Sunday, February 23 when they play host to the San Jose Sharks. GET TICKETS

Related Content

CGY vs. SEA | Recap

News Feed

Say What - 'Gotta Take Care Of That Puck' 

Game Day Notebook - 08.02.25

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

Say What - 'Play Faster With The Puck'

Say What - 'They Kinda Took Advantage'

Flames Downed By Avalanche

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Avalanche

'Important Thing For Us'

Say What - 'Want To Catch Teams'

Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

5 Things - Flames vs. Avalanche

Flames Set For Annual Hockey Talks Game

'I'm A Home Defenceman'

Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov

Say What - 'Their Skill Took Over'

Flames Doubled By Maple Leafs

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Maple Leafs