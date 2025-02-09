Flames Settle For Point Versus Kraken

Seattle outshot Calgary 10-9 over a scoreless opening frame, with Dustin Wolf and his Flames teammates being forced to stand tall in the latter half of the period.

The toughest test came during a 1:22 two-man advantage for the visitors, a spell of action that featured a few heart-in-throat moments.

MacKenzie Weegar knelt to block a shot early in the sequence, but lost the steel in his skate and was unable to put any leverage on one leg as he tried to scurry off the ice.

But that’s what friends are for, right?

Rasmus Andersson leapt into action, pushing Weegar toward the bench with the calmness and precision that only a father of two could possess. A couple of blocked shots later, and the Flames escaped unscathed.

Wolf played his part, too. A point shot bounced to Seattle forward Kaapo Kakko directly in front of the goal crease, and the Finnish forward had time and space to direct the disc into a yawning cage via the backhand.

But at the last gasp, Wolf dove across the blue paint, left arm outstretched, and got just enough of his glove hand on Kakko's shot to direct it past the post and away to safety.