Say What - 'Got To Keep It Going'

Ryan Huska on the 4-3 shootout triumph:

"I liked a lot of our game. The part that I didn’t like probably, was the last seven or eight minutes, where I felt for the first time this year, we sat back a bit and let them come at us. A lesson for us, we can make sure we’re better in that situation next time. But other than that, I liked our game."

On Dan Vladar's performance:

"I thought he played well. Again, he didn’t have a ton of work, but he made some saves that I felt kept the momentum on our side, at times. And then when we needed the saves the most, he made them. That’s what matters the most.

On Yegor Sharangovich's role on the powerplay:

"I think the best powerplays, they’re all fluid, people are all over the place at different times. If he sets himself up on the flank, and he’s shooting the one-timer, if he moves himself into the bumper, or at times, he’s going to be at the net as well. I like that he’s a threat to shoot, that’s what I’d like to see him continue to do, that he always wants the puck. And when he does get it, the last few goals he’s scored on the powerplay, it’s on and off his stick, and that’s when he’s at his best."