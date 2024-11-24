Say What - 'Got To Keep It Going'

Rasmus Andersson on the victory over the Wild:
"Obviously we probably should have finished it off in regulation. That happens sometimes, it’s a skilled group over there, who’s got a lot of confidence right now. Bounced back, still ended up winning the game even though it was in a shootout."
On the powerplay's recent success:
"I think we’re just moving the puck well. When we have shooting opportunities, we shoot, and we try and work the puck back as quickly as possible after we shoot it. We’ve scored - what is it - three goals in two games now. It’s a good thing, now we’ve just got to keep it going."