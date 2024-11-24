Say What - 'Got To Keep It Going'

The buzz following the Flames' 4-3 shootout win over the Wild

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Rasmus Andersson on the victory over the Wild:

"Obviously we probably should have finished it off in regulation. That happens sometimes, it’s a skilled group over there, who’s got a lot of confidence right now. Bounced back, still ended up winning the game even though it was in a shootout."

On the powerplay's recent success:

"I think we’re just moving the puck well. When we have shooting opportunities, we shoot, and we try and work the puck back as quickly as possible after we shoot it. We’ve scored - what is it - three goals in two games now. It’s a good thing, now we’ve just got to keep it going."

Dan Vladar on the win:

"The guys played really good in front of me, so I didn’t have a lot of shots. Those afternoon games are tough to get in to, especially when you don’t have a lot of shots. I owe the guys a big one after those two late ones, I’m happy we got a W."

Martin Pospisil on his goal:

"Feels great. Was kind of (frustrating) the last couple games, because I had lots of chances and they didn’t end up in the net. Feels great that I could help the team that way."

On the setup by Nazem Kadri on his tally:

"It was a great pass. We already talked before the game that he’s going to find me there, I know he can do it. When I saw him, when he got the puck, I knew right away he was going to go back-door, so I was ready for it."

Ryan Huska on the 4-3 shootout triumph:

"I liked a lot of our game. The part that I didn’t like probably, was the last seven or eight minutes, where I felt for the first time this year, we sat back a bit and let them come at us. A lesson for us, we can make sure we’re better in that situation next time. But other than that, I liked our game."

On Dan Vladar's performance:

"I thought he played well. Again, he didn’t have a ton of work, but he made some saves that I felt kept the momentum on our side, at times. And then when we needed the saves the most, he made them. That’s what matters the most.

On Yegor Sharangovich's role on the powerplay:

"I think the best powerplays, they’re all fluid, people are all over the place at different times. If he sets himself up on the flank, and he’s shooting the one-timer, if he moves himself into the bumper, or at times, he’s going to be at the net as well. I like that he’s a threat to shoot, that’s what I’d like to see him continue to do, that he always wants the puck. And when he does get it, the last few goals he’s scored on the powerplay, it’s on and off his stick, and that’s when he’s at his best."

