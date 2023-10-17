News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals 16.10.23

Say What - 'You Want To Create Havoc'

Flames Ready to Bounce Back Tonight Against Capitals

5 Things - Flames @ Capitals 16.10.23

Coronato's Teammates Marvel at the Rookie's First Goal

Say What - 'The Work Ethic Was There'

Flames Drop 5-2 Decision in Pittsburgh

Say What - 'Check the Right Way'

Hanifin Set to Play in 600th Career Game Tonight

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins 14.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Penguins 14.10.23

In Loving Memory of Chris Snow

Mangiapane Sparks Top Line To Early Success

Practice Lines - 12.10.23

Flames Foundation's 50/50 Program Is Back

The Beaches To Perform Pre-Game At Heritage Classic 

Flames Praise Markstrom's Effort In Win Over Jets

Say What - 'Getting Better Every Game'

What was talked about following a 3-2 shootout loss to the Capitals

Dube on settling for a single point:

“I think structure-wise and effort from individuals is getting better every game. I think there's some little things we have to keep reinforces, keep getting better (at). But it was a hard-fought game by everybody tonight. It's a tight game when you go to a shootout. Even early on in the year, that's a good game - a good 65 minutes there.”

On the looks they generated in the third period:

“The last 10 minutes of games, we want to be the team pushing and creating stuff. I thought we had a lot of looks in the third period to create some opportunities.”

On the response after Washington’s two goals:

“Those two, that's going to happen in hockey. For us, I thought we (handled it well). Shara, Greerzy and Walks went out the next shift and they had a grind shift down low and got the momentum back for our team. We built off that. We need that from each guy when momentum's not going our way to try and get it back as quick as we can.”

"It was a hard-fought game by everybody"

Backlund on the shootout loss:

“I thought we were the better team for most of the game 5-on-5. I think it was our best game this year from everyone chipped in and played well. I thought we created a lot of chances. They got a couple of quick goals in the second, but other than that, I thought we were the better team. We'll take the point. Again, it's a process - but we're trending in the right direction and playing some better hockey.”

On what they did well:

“We talked lots about playing without the puck. We want to be aggressive and force teams to make turnovers and make mistakes and stay with it for a full 60 and wear teams down. I think we did it tonight, just couldn't find a winner.”

"I think it was our best game so far this year"

Huska on a strong game from his group:

“It was a good night. For a road game, this is a pretty good one for us. When you look at our three games, we've gotten better in every one and that's what we want to keep seeing. The way we played tonight is the way we'd like to continue to play.”

On getting off to a quick start:

“I thought we skated and I thought we did a good job of managing the puck better than the first couple of games. It's a step in the right direction for sure. Yes, we would've wanted the extra point, no doubt - and at the end of the day, that's what it's all about. But we're getting there.”

On surrendering two quick goals, but handling the adversity:

“You're on the road, you know there's going to be a little momentum shift from time to time, and I thought we stayed with it tonight, where in Pittsburgh we didn't.”

"It's a step in the right direction for us"

