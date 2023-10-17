Point Taken

WASHINGTON – Forty-eight hours ago, it got away from them.

So, with all kinds of adversity staring them down again - having watched a two-goal lead vanish into thin air - there was only one thing on the mind of Flames fans everwhere:

How would they respond to it this time?

It was better. Great, even.

But not all the way there yet.

Adam Ruzicka and Dillon Dube supplied the offence, while Jacob Markstrom was excellent (again) with 21 stops on the night, but the Flames dropped a 3-2 decision in a shootout on Monday at Capital One Arena.

"It was a good night. For a road game, this is a pretty good one for us," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "When you look at our three games, we've gotten better in every one and that's what we want to keep seeing. The way we played tonight is the way we'd like to continue to play.

"It's a step in the right direction, for sure. Yes, we would've wanted the extra point, no doubt - and at the end of the day, that's what it's all about. But we're getting there."

Tied at two entering the third, the Flames had a great chance to pull ahead early when Blake Coleman was awarded a penalty shot after being hauled down by John Carlson on a partial break. Coleman slowly worked his way into the zone and tried to go five-hole from the far hash, but Darcy Kuemper made a pad save to keep the game knotted. Then, with 6:08 to play in the third, Markstrom came up his biggest save of the night, calmly snaring T.J. Oshie's breakaway offering with the glove hand.

Markstrom made another sensational toe save in overtime when he robbed Evgeny Kuznetsov, who turned a corner and cut hard to the net.