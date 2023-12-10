Say What - 'Couple Really Tough Breaks'

Huska on tough bounces:

"It’s not why we lost, but tonight was one of those nights where there were a few weird ones, that’s for sure. We hit a few crossbars, we missed a few chances; at the end of the day, those are the opportunities, on our part, we have to find a way to put away at key moments of the game early in the second period. We had a great first period, we need to score early in that second to put them on their heels a little bit more, so those are opportunities we let get away from us tonight."

On the difference between the first and second periods:

"I thought we lost our speed through the middle of the ice, which made us successful in the first period. We gave the puck back to them a little bit too much in the second period; first period, we moved the puck really well, and we did a good job of keeping it away from their defencemen and when they had the puck, we put them under some pretty good pressure. We got away from that a little bit in the second."