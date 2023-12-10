Say What - 'Couple Really Tough Breaks'

Coleman on capitalizing on chances:
"We finally got the start we were looking for, I don’t think we could have played a better first period, I thought we controlled the play. To only come out of it with a 1-0 lead, probably should have been more. Great start to the second period, couple missed opportunities early in the second. They’ve got talented players, if you let a team hang around when they’re not feeling their best, they can make you pay later in the game; that’s what happened."
On his group's work ethic:
"Guys worked hard, we ran out of gas a little bit I thought, second half of the second and first portion of the third period. But that game should have been well in hand by then, in my opinion; those sting a little bit more when you’ve felt like you could have really put the gas down early, we just weren’t able to find a way to put pucks in."