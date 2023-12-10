Say What - 'Couple Really Tough Breaks'

What was said following the Flames setback versus the Devils

By Calgary Flames Staff
Coleman on capitalizing on chances:

"We finally got the start we were looking for, I don’t think we could have played a better first period, I thought we controlled the play. To only come out of it with a 1-0 lead, probably should have been more. Great start to the second period, couple missed opportunities early in the second. They’ve got talented players, if you let a team hang around when they’re not feeling their best, they can make you pay later in the game; that’s what happened."

On his group's work ethic:

"Guys worked hard, we ran out of gas a little bit I thought, second half of the second and first portion of the third period. But that game should have been well in hand by then, in my opinion; those sting a little bit more when you’ve felt like you could have really put the gas down early, we just weren’t able to find a way to put pucks in."

Sharangovich on scoring against his former team:

"It feels good when you score against your old team, but it’s not enough."

Backlund on the game overall:

"Really good first period, I thought we played with some pace and (were) good on the forecheck. Second period, we got away from it, still a tight game but I thought we made it hard on ourselves, we (weren’t) playing as fast. We weren’t as good or efficient on the forecheck, and then we had to chase in the third."

On the second and third Devils goals:

"Second one’s a really tough break, third goal bounced off a couple guys and went in. Couple really tough breaks on those two goals, but at the end of the day, we let them back in after playing so well in the first."

Huska on tough bounces:

"It’s not why we lost, but tonight was one of those nights where there were a few weird ones, that’s for sure. We hit a few crossbars, we missed a few chances; at the end of the day, those are the opportunities, on our part, we have to find a way to put away at key moments of the game early in the second period. We had a great first period, we need to score early in that second to put them on their heels a little bit more, so those are opportunities we let get away from us tonight."

On the difference between the first and second periods:

"I thought we lost our speed through the middle of the ice, which made us successful in the first period. We gave the puck back to them a little bit too much in the second period; first period, we moved the puck really well, and we did a good job of keeping it away from their defencemen and when they had the puck, we put them under some pretty good pressure. We got away from that a little bit in the second."

