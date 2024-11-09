Say What - 'Came Back And Showed Character'

What was said following the Flames 3-2 shootout loss in Buffalo

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
MacKenzie Weegar on the early deficit:

"It’s been our starts, right? It’s that consistency … preparation, focus. It’s a 1:00 start, these ones, you’ve got to get into them quick, whether it’s taking a hit, making a hit, blocking a shot, having five coffees, I dunno what it is, but do something to get yourself into it right away. Other than that, it was a good game from us, we fought back. It just stings a bit just because our special teams, powerplay, that one woulda came up big for us."

On the road trip overall:

"Four of six points; not great, not just ok but good. Battled back in a few games to get points, but you know, we come back next road trip, we want to win these games, not just get one point."

Dan Vladar on his mentality after the early deficit:

"My mindset is still the same, no matter if it’s 0-0, we’re up 1-0 or down 3-0, it doesn’t matter for me, I’m still doing my job, trying to save every puck and helping my team have a chance to win."

On getting four of six points on the trip:

"It can always be better, it can always be worse. If we get rid of those tough starts, I think we will be in great shape. We showed in the third period we can really turn it on our side."

Mikael Backlund on starting games on time:

"We know that we’ve got to be better, going home now. We know first period’s going to be a big key for us. It’s great that we (came) back and showed character, resilience, staying in every game, fighting back and get points, but if you want to win games, we’ve got to start to have better first periods."

On the turning point Saturday:

"In the second. Big goal by Matty, big penalty kill. Those two happened pretty quickly after each other and I think that gave us a boost."

Ryan Huska on the shootout setback in Buffalo:

"I thought this one was a sleepy start, both ways. They capitalized on their two chances in the first period, we weren’t able to. We started to build our game after that again. We just have to get over that hump and make that that part of the game that is causing us some problems, we’ve got to push it aside and start the game better than what we have."

On the looks in overtime on the powerplay:

"(Sharangovich) had a couple opportunities to shoot, so he’s the guy that you want shooting the puck in that situation. It just didn’t go for us today."

On the road trip as a whole:

"Positive for me, there’s a lot of good things. Again, there’s areas that we have to work on, and they’re the common things that we’ll continue to hammer on with our players."

