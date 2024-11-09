Say What - 'Came Back And Showed Character'

MacKenzie Weegar on the early deficit:

"It’s been our starts, right? It’s that consistency … preparation, focus. It’s a 1:00 start, these ones, you’ve got to get into them quick, whether it’s taking a hit, making a hit, blocking a shot, having five coffees, I dunno what it is, but do something to get yourself into it right away. Other than that, it was a good game from us, we fought back. It just stings a bit just because our special teams, powerplay, that one woulda came up big for us."

On the road trip overall:

"Four of six points; not great, not just ok but good. Battled back in a few games to get points, but you know, we come back next road trip, we want to win these games, not just get one point."