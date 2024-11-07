Say What - 'Be Prepared'

Ryan Huska on takeaways from recent games and areas to improve:

"We have liked our game 5-on-5 for the most part this year. There’s a number of things that we talk with the players on every day to reinforce, and drive it home as much as possible. But you look at the goals we’ve given up in the first periods, the shots for, shots against, those type of stats: are they a great indicator of how we’re playing? Maybe not so much, but they may tell a little bit of the story, so the challenge for our team is to make sure we start the same way as we end. Really, in a lot of games, if you’re going to trail on the road in tough buildings like this one, most nights, you’re not going to have success. I love it that our group will continue to fight, that’s a great trait that we’ve started to develop early in the year, but we have to make sure that we’re starting on time."

On facing the Bruins:

"Everybody’s aware of the way Boston plays, they’re not an easy team to play against, they never have been. But we really like where our game is going, so we feel like if we do a good job with our checking game, we give ourselves a chance to win. Ideally, we’re going to play a little bit in the offensive zone tonight, have a little bit more zone time than what we’ve had the last little bit, or build off, I should say, the second and third periods in Montreal, and really try to get to our game as quick as we can."