Say What - 'Be Prepared'

What was said ahead of Thursday's tilt between the Flames and Bruins

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Ryan Huska on takeaways from recent games and areas to improve:

"We have liked our game 5-on-5 for the most part this year. There’s a number of things that we talk with the players on every day to reinforce, and drive it home as much as possible. But you look at the goals we’ve given up in the first periods, the shots for, shots against, those type of stats: are they a great indicator of how we’re playing? Maybe not so much, but they may tell a little bit of the story, so the challenge for our team is to make sure we start the same way as we end. Really, in a lot of games, if you’re going to trail on the road in tough buildings like this one, most nights, you’re not going to have success. I love it that our group will continue to fight, that’s a great trait that we’ve started to develop early in the year, but we have to make sure that we’re starting on time."

On facing the Bruins:

"Everybody’s aware of the way Boston plays, they’re not an easy team to play against, they never have been. But we really like where our game is going, so we feel like if we do a good job with our checking game, we give ourselves a chance to win. Ideally, we’re going to play a little bit in the offensive zone tonight, have a little bit more zone time than what we’ve had the last little bit, or build off, I should say, the second and third periods in Montreal, and really try to get to our game as quick as we can."

Nazem Kadri on the importance of a 60-minute effort:

"That’s what everyone says, right? Full 60 minutes, I think is pretty cliche. But you try to replicate that every single night, but the fact of the matter is, it’s really hard to do that. To not have any sort of lapse, especially on the road, I mean teams are going to create momentum, and push, especially if they’re behind in a hockey game. Just try and do the best we can, limit those mistakes and make sure they’re not huge mistakes, they can only be minor ones."

Kevin Rooney on playing at home in Boston:

"It’s always nice coming back here, special place obviously where I grew up, but also had some great memories here at TD Garden. Nice to be home, and kinda happy it was earlier in the year this year."

On memories at TD Garden:

"I played in this building for a (Massachusetts) state championship, played in the finals of the national championship here, and won that, my second NHL game was here in Boston. A lot of good memories coming back here. Obviously playing in the East, I was here a lot, so now I just cherish the time to come back a little bit more."

MacKenzie Weegar on facing the Bruins:

"It’s a similar sort of thing as Montreal, you know. Both teams have been kinda struggling a little bit, so they’re gonna be hungry. Obviously, they play well at home, and our starts have been not the best, so we want to come out and be prepared in the first period, maybe come out with a lead. But, you know, getting on those big D, they obviously have a big D core back there, but if we can make them defend, and make them get tired, I think that’s another key to our game."

