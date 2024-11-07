5 Things - Flames @ Bruins

Calgary's Eastern road trip continues in Boston (5 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West)

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. Mass Appeal

It's not how you start, it's how you finish.

That much was made clear two nights ago in Montreal, but you could say the same about the Flames' recent body of work.

Once upon a time, all the chatter was about a four-game slide but now, the broader conversation is a bit more muted when describing Calgary's run of two wins from the past three games.

And that's quite alright, as the Flames continue their three-game Eastern swing in Boston against a Bruins side hungry to erase a see-saw start to their season.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but it wasn't so long ago that this Flames group put up one of their most comprehensive efforts of the 2023-24 season in New England, scoring a 4-1 win despite having no fewer than four debutants in the lineup in their first game following the All-Star break.

This evening, they'll need just as plucky an effort, the type of effort that's defined Calgary's early-season success.

All in a bid, according to head coach Ryan Huska, to build off the momentum earned Tuesday night.

"You always feel better after you win a game," Huska said Wednesday after an upbeat practice at Warrior Ice Arena. "But I thought today was important to stay in motion. We haven't had a lot of practice time, as much as we would like, and even if it's just a shorter skate, I think it's good just to lay down a few reminders, but also keep the engines going a little bit."

Calgary battled - and persevered - despite having only 11 forwards at their disposal Tuesday night. Anthony Mantha left the game with a lower-body injury and did not skate Wednesday, meaning Martin Pospisil earned extra time on a unit with Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich, with whom he practiced with again in advance of tonight's contest.

It's also a bit of a homecoming for Matt Coronato.

The Long Island native was the overtime hero two nights ago, and returns to Massachusetts for his first game as an NHLer after two collegiate seasons at Harvard.

Wednesday's practice day included plans to visit old friends, and no doubt, this return to Boston brings back plenty of core memories.

"You know when I was at school, I just wanted to keep improving as a player, but try to enjoy my time in college, too" Coronato relayed Wednesday. "I think I did that. I'm grateful that I had that experience."

And while Coronato's never played in the NHL in Boston before, he's skated at TD Garden, an experience he considers one of his core memories from two seasons with the Crimson.

"We lost in a shootout, which was not fun," Coronato recalled. "But the atmosphere, and playing in the Beanpot was awesome."

This atmosphere will be a bit different: much like Montreal, it's one steeped in Original 6 history, among fans whose fervour is not often matched across the NHL circuit.

But this Flames group has found ways to win in tough environments already this season: Vancouver, Edmonton and Montreal, just to name a few.

We won't have to wait much longer to see if once again, they'll be able to spoil a Boston party.

2. Know Your Enemy

The Bruins (6-7-1) were off Wednesday, on the heels of a 4-0 setback Tuesday night in Toronto which, oddly enough, marked the fourth time in the last five games in which Boston has been involved in a shutout performance.

The Leafs went 3-7 on the powerplay in that Tuesday night contest, a fact Bruins star David Pastrnak acknowledged was a determining factor.

“Honestly, it was a tough loss, but I feel like we’ve been right there for the most part of the game,” he told NHL.com following the game. “Special teams obviously hurt us today. We didn’t do the job on the power play and they did.”

The Bruins have won two of their last three games on home ice, most recently a 2-0 triumph over the Seattle Kraken four nights ago.

Pastrnak, who notched 110 points last season and is two seasons removed from a 61-goal year, sits tops among Boston's scoring leaders with 11 points in 14 games to start the 2024-25 campaign.

In fact, only two Bruins (Pastrnak and Brad Marchand) have double-digit point totals, with tonight's game marking contest #15 of the season for the Beantowners.

Boston's big free-agency splash this past summer had plenty of Calgary flavour, the team inking both Elias Lindholm (more below) and Nikita Zadorov to long-term pacts after both finished the 2023-24 campaign in Vancouver.

Lindholm sits third among the Bruins scoring leaders, while Zadorov leads the club with 25 penalty minutes.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman has earned the bulk of the minutes, holding a 3.14 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 10 starts since signing a brand-new eight-year, $66-million contract in October.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
15.8%23rd
Bruins13.3%29th
Penalty Kill
Flames
72.1%27th
Bruins76.2%20th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames49.38%20th
Bruins
48.21%22nd
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
52.09%9th
Bruins49.24%21st

"Dada! I have a stick!"

3. Fast Facts

2023-24 Season Series

The Flames came away winners in both meetings against the Bruins in 2023-24, beginning with a 4-1 triumph at TD Garden Feb. 6.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored on his Calgary debut that night; Connor Zary and Jonathan Huberdeau also lit the lamp for the visitors.

The Flames required overtime in the return engagement Feb. 23; Nazem Kadri played overtime hero in the 3-2 Calgary victory, while also finishing the contest with an assist.

The two sides will conclude their 2024-25 season set Dec. 17 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Did You Know?

Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first goal as a Flame (as mentioned above) in that 4-1 win in Beantown this past February.

But even more impressive, was how quickly Kuzmenko made an impression in Calgary silks. His goal at 4:20 of the first period marked the fifth-fastest goal by a Flame in their debut in franchise history.

Trivia fans, Eddy Beers holds that club record, scoring 1:45 into his Calgary debut Mar. 17, 1982 at the Fabulous Forum against the Los Angeles Kings.

4. Shining Zar

When Connor Zary scores goals, good things happen.

That overtime winner on opening night in Vancouver is just one example.

But in fact, the Flames have won seven straight games when Zary has lit the lamp, a run that coincidentally stretches back to Calgary's last visit to Boston Feb. 6.

And the Flames have dropped only one game out of the last 11, when the list of Calgary goal-scorers includes the ex-Kamloops Blazers star.

Zary had 23 shifts Tuesday in Montreal, a number he's exceeded only once this season - during that wild win over the Canucks.

We'll see what Thursday has in store.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Matt Coronato

Coronato has earned himself an incredible opportunity this evening, and not just because he's coming off a two-goal effort two nights ago against the Canadiens.

Playing on a line with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman, the 21-year-old is soaking up NHL experience, and NHL knowledge, alongside two veterans who do everything the right way.

Coronato skated on the Flames second powerplay unit at Wednesday's practice, further evidence that he's earning the trust of head coach Ryan Huska as each day passes.

Bruins - Elias Lindholm

The former Flames 42-goal man signed a big-ticket contract with the Bruins in July, putting pen to paper on a seven year, $54.2 million dollar deal.

He's played against Calgary twice before since leaving town at the end of January, scoring an empty-net goal against the Flames as a member of the Vancouver Canucks.

This season, Lindholm has put up eight points in 14 games, but enters Thursday's contest without a goal in his last 11 appearances.

