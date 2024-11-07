5 Things - Flames @ Bruins

1. Mass Appeal

It's not how you start, it's how you finish.

That much was made clear two nights ago in Montreal, but you could say the same about the Flames' recent body of work.

Once upon a time, all the chatter was about a four-game slide but now, the broader conversation is a bit more muted when describing Calgary's run of two wins from the past three games.

And that's quite alright, as the Flames continue their three-game Eastern swing in Boston against a Bruins side hungry to erase a see-saw start to their season.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but it wasn't so long ago that this Flames group put up one of their most comprehensive efforts of the 2023-24 season in New England, scoring a 4-1 win despite having no fewer than four debutants in the lineup in their first game following the All-Star break.

This evening, they'll need just as plucky an effort, the type of effort that's defined Calgary's early-season success.

All in a bid, according to head coach Ryan Huska, to build off the momentum earned Tuesday night.

"You always feel better after you win a game," Huska said Wednesday after an upbeat practice at Warrior Ice Arena. "But I thought today was important to stay in motion. We haven't had a lot of practice time, as much as we would like, and even if it's just a shorter skate, I think it's good just to lay down a few reminders, but also keep the engines going a little bit."

Calgary battled - and persevered - despite having only 11 forwards at their disposal Tuesday night. Anthony Mantha left the game with a lower-body injury and did not skate Wednesday, meaning Martin Pospisil earned extra time on a unit with Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich, with whom he practiced with again in advance of tonight's contest.

It's also a bit of a homecoming for Matt Coronato.

The Long Island native was the overtime hero two nights ago, and returns to Massachusetts for his first game as an NHLer after two collegiate seasons at Harvard.

Wednesday's practice day included plans to visit old friends, and no doubt, this return to Boston brings back plenty of core memories.

"You know when I was at school, I just wanted to keep improving as a player, but try to enjoy my time in college, too" Coronato relayed Wednesday. "I think I did that. I'm grateful that I had that experience."

And while Coronato's never played in the NHL in Boston before, he's skated at TD Garden, an experience he considers one of his core memories from two seasons with the Crimson.

"We lost in a shootout, which was not fun," Coronato recalled. "But the atmosphere, and playing in the Beanpot was awesome."

This atmosphere will be a bit different: much like Montreal, it's one steeped in Original 6 history, among fans whose fervour is not often matched across the NHL circuit.

But this Flames group has found ways to win in tough environments already this season: Vancouver, Edmonton and Montreal, just to name a few.

We won't have to wait much longer to see if once again, they'll be able to spoil a Boston party.