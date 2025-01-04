Say What - 'Another Tough Test'

Ryan Huska on what's made the Scotiabank Saddledome difficult for visiting teams:

"One thing - and whether it’s in my head or not, I don’t know - but I think there is something to the altitude here. So when teams have a chance to come in and have a chance to practice, they get used to it a little bit. And the teams that don’t, it takes them a little bit to figure it out, and kinda get used to it. I think our players, this year, have done a really good job of feeding off the crowd or the environment in the building as well. I think that’s helped us a lot."

On the consistency in his group of six defencemen:

"Andy and Bahler have been together the whole time. I do like the lefty-righty thing, I think they can see the game a little better when they’re in that position, but I think there’s a little bit of chemistry between Hanley and Weegar. Hanley’s really all about checking, and that’s what he focuses on and it allows MacKenzie to do his thing, whether it’s jump up in the play, or be active in the offensive zone, or finishing checks knowing that Joel’s going to be back there. And I think there’s been a quiet little bit of chemistry built between Pachal and Bean. (Pachal’s) a lot the same way as I’ve described Hanley - only a little bit more physical - while Beaner’s more of a puck-moving defenceman. It just seems like they are working together as a six. Doesn’t mean the other guys aren’t going to get themselves back in there, but I do like the way the six have played over the last little while."

On what he's hoping to see from Andrei Kuzmenko tonight:

"I would like to see Andrei have the puck, a lot. That’s one thing I want to see. I want to see him use his ability to cut back, and use his edges properly. I’d like to see him be around the net, and that includes his 5-on-5 play and when he’s on the powerplay as well here tonight."