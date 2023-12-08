Say What - 'A Gutsy Effort'

Get caught up on the chatter following Calgary's comeback win over Carolina

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Andersson on the comeback versus Carolina:

"I thought we were slowly getting into it, especially after the 10, 12-minute mark of the second period, we were really into it. We got some momentum in the second period and we just kept it going in the third. Once we got one, it just felt like one of those nights that we were going to get the win. We did, it was a gutsy effort, and we beat a really good team."

On Wolf's performance in goal:

"It doesn’t matter who’s playing back there, we have faith in all three goalies, we have three really good goalies. Wolfie was great tonight, and he made some key saves; that’s what you need in games like this. He made a really good save in the second period, maybe that’s where we got a little bit of momentum going, we just stuck with it in the third."

"It was a gutsy effort"

Coleman on the comeback win:

"Really proud of the group, the way our guys stick with it, another game where it would have been easy to let that one slip away from us and go into a three-game skid. Guys stuck with it and fought back."

On his short-handed game-winner:

"Really, it was a great play by Sharky. We talk a lot about, if we ever have full possession, the other guy take off and see if we can get a little bit of offence generated on the PK, if it’s clean. I yelled, and he made a great little slip pass; I’m just trying to add a few new clubs to my bag, did a little stutter, snapped one on net and was able to catch him sliding. Thankfully it held up and we won that game."

"Guys were paying the price, making plays"

Wolf on the game overall:

"Felt confident; after those first two go in, they did a good job of getting through on screens and getting shots through. My objective for the rest of the game was to challenge myself to fight through those even harder than I was; the D did a great job of boxing out for the last two periods, made my life really easy."

On being cheered on by Flames fans:

"It’s pretty special, right? You know, I’ve only played a couple games, to hear how much they cherish their goaltenders, it’s something unheard of."

"It's pretty special, right"

Huska on the come-from-behind win:

"The resolve, and the courage, whatever you want to call it, these guys have it, they continue to play hard. I didn’t mind our start, we were down 2-0 off two deflections, part of that is detail about making sure you’re in shot lanes and under sticks at the front of the net, but I didn’t mind our start other than the score."

On what he thought was the turning point:

"I thought in the second period, there was a lot of putting pucks behind them and I thought they looked like they started to wear down a little bit. And then, in the third period, I thought our guys played with even more pace, and more speed, and I think we made it harder on them."

On Wolf's winning effort in goal:

"That’s what makes him a good goaltender. He’s got an unflappable swagger, if that makes any sense; whether he’s let five or six in, doesn’t change him, if he lets one in, doesn’t change him, if he lets none in, doesn’t change him. He obviously grew up the right way, or learned some lessons early on as a goaltender on how to turn the page and flush it if something goes by you, because he’s done a really good job at that."

"He has an unflappable swagger"

