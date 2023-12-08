Say What - 'A Gutsy Effort'

Huska on the come-from-behind win:

"The resolve, and the courage, whatever you want to call it, these guys have it, they continue to play hard. I didn’t mind our start, we were down 2-0 off two deflections, part of that is detail about making sure you’re in shot lanes and under sticks at the front of the net, but I didn’t mind our start other than the score."

On what he thought was the turning point:

"I thought in the second period, there was a lot of putting pucks behind them and I thought they looked like they started to wear down a little bit. And then, in the third period, I thought our guys played with even more pace, and more speed, and I think we made it harder on them."

On Wolf's winning effort in goal:

"That’s what makes him a good goaltender. He’s got an unflappable swagger, if that makes any sense; whether he’s let five or six in, doesn’t change him, if he lets one in, doesn’t change him, if he lets none in, doesn’t change him. He obviously grew up the right way, or learned some lessons early on as a goaltender on how to turn the page and flush it if something goes by you, because he’s done a really good job at that."