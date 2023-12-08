Say What - 'A Gutsy Effort'

Andersson on the comeback versus Carolina:
"I thought we were slowly getting into it, especially after the 10, 12-minute mark of the second period, we were really into it. We got some momentum in the second period and we just kept it going in the third. Once we got one, it just felt like one of those nights that we were going to get the win. We did, it was a gutsy effort, and we beat a really good team."
On Wolf's performance in goal:
"It doesn’t matter who’s playing back there, we have faith in all three goalies, we have three really good goalies. Wolfie was great tonight, and he made some key saves; that’s what you need in games like this. He made a really good save in the second period, maybe that’s where we got a little bit of momentum going, we just stuck with it in the third."