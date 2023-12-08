Flames 'Storm' Back

Calgary surges past Carolina with third-period rally

win
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames put on their Raleigh caps and made good - yet again.

Down 2-0 in th third period, the homeside scored three straight to beat the visiting Hurricanes 3-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday night.

It was their sixth final-frame comeback of the season.

Rasmus Andersson, Connor Zary and Blake Coleman scored for the Flames, while Dustin Wolf - who got a raucous cheer from the C of Red when he was announced prior to the tilt - made his third NHL start and finished the night with 28 saves.

Trailing by a pair, Andersson skated in from the point and swept home a rebound with a lovely backhand at 5:42 for his fourth goal of the season.

Then, less than a minute-and-half later, Adam Ruzicka's shot squeaked through Pyotr Kochetkov's five-hole but stalled in the bluepaint behind him, Zary there to poke it home as he got smashed into the crossbar after for his efforts.

Coleman - who had been sniffing around the net all night and finished with two points - wired a wrister at 11:44 while shorthanded to give the homeside their first lead in what stood up as the game-winner.

There was more drama as the 'Canes appeared to tie it up off a faceoff with 4:55 to play in the game, but Calgary challenged citing goalie interference on Wolf - Martin Necas' stick pushing the Calgary goalie - and and after review, the officials agreed and waived it off.

Blueliner powers in and sweeps backhander home

Zary pokes home pucking sitting in blue paint to tie game

Coleman pots the winner against Carolina

Wolf was busy early, his best stop coming on a deflection by Teuvo Teravainen right in the slot as the Hurricanes came out with pressure and purpose after falling 6-1 to the Oilers just 24 hours earlier.

The 'Canes would beat him on their fifth shot of the outing at 2:10 – the Flames had yet to record one on net at that point – when Stefan Noesen tipped a point shot from Jack Drury shortside after a faceoff win in the Flames zone.

The Flames had the first PP of the game just over six minutes in. Coleman had the best look with time expiring on the advantage, taking a pass from A.J. Greer while he stood alone at the top of the blue paint, going forehand and then backhand but Kochetkov flashed the leather to rob him.

Not long after, Carolina doubled their lead when Michael Bunting scored on another tip at 8:48.

Nazem Kadri burst in with a chance that Kochetkov stopped later in the frame, but Kadri got the rebound and feed linemate Zary in tight but he, too, was denied.

Kochetkov denied Kadri just seconds into the second period, while Wolf came up with another gem shy of the five-minute mark when he stopped a cross-ice one-timer from Jordan Staal.

Before the period was over, Coleman took a pass from MacKenzie Weegar and turned and fired from prime scoring position but again it was Kochetkov there to deny the Flames.

Hear coach Huska talk to the players after big win

The Lineup:

Trios and D-partners to start the tilt:

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"Just another big come-from-behind win"

"It's pretty special, right"

"He has an unflappable swagger"

"It was a gutsy effort"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 32, CAR 27

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, CAR 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 45.5%, CAR 55.5%

Blocked Shots: CGY 18, CAR 12

Hits: CGY 13, CAR 20

IMG_0006 copy
IMG_0029 copy
IMG_0027 copy
IMG_0026 copy
IMG_0023 copy
+66 IMG_0022 copy
IMG_0019 copy
IMG_0013 copy
IMG_0015 copy
IMG_0002 copy
IMG_0007 copy
IMG_0010 copy
IMG_0045 copy
IMG_0081 copy
IMG_0079 copy
IMG_0094 copy
IMG_0093 copy
IMG_0071 copy
IMG_0083 copy
IMG_0070 copy
IMG_0086 copy
IMG_0069 copy
IMG_0063 copy
IMG_0052 copy
IMG_0065 copy
IMG_0067 copy
IMG_0061 copy
IMG_0054 copy
IMG_0051 copy
IMG_0049 copy
IMG_0048 copy
IMG_0043 copy
IMG_0133 copy
IMG_0121 copy
IMG_0157 copy
IMG_0158 copy
IMG_0122 copy
IMG_0113 copy
IMG_0142 copy
IMG_0135 copy
IMG_0120 copy
IMG_0130 copy
IMG_0104 copy
IMG_0118 copy
IMG_0153 copy
IMG_0166 copy
IMG_0156 copy
IMG_0211 copy
IMG_0200 copy
IMG_0180 copy
IMG_0189 copy
IMG_0175 copy
IMG_0195 copy
IMG_0198 copy
IMG_0178 copy
IMG_0182 copy
IMG_0184 copy
IMG_0202 copy
IMG_0213 copy
IMG_0179 copy
IMG_0212 copy
IMG_0224 copy
IMG_0217 copy
IMG_0220 copy
IMG_0236 copy
IMG_0237 copy
IMG_0223 copy
IMG_0254 copy
IMG_0250 copy
IMG_0245 copy
IMG_0242 copy
IMG_0246 copy

Photo Gallery vs. Hurricanes 07.12.23

Check out Thursday night's action, courtesy of team photog Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames finish off this homestand with a Saturday matinee against the visiting Devils. Click here for tickets

Related Content

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Surge

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Surge
Say What - 'A Gutsy Effort'

Say What - 'A Gutsy Effort'

News Feed

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Surge

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Surge
Say What - 'A Gutsy Effort'

Say What - 'A Gutsy Effort'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Hurricanes - 07.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Hurricanes - 07.12.23
Flames Turn To Wolf For 'Canes Clash

'Got Some Swagger About Him'
Say What - 'Bring It Every Shift'

Say What - 'Bring It Every Shift'
5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes 07.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes
Say What - 'We Have To Execute'

Say What - 'We Have To Execute'
FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Start Proves Costly

FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Start Proves Costly
Say What - 'We Weren't Good Enough'

Say What - 'We Weren't Good Enough'
Flames Fall To Wild

Flames Fall To Wild
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 05.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 05.12.23
Flames Alumni Announce 2023 Toy Drive

Flames Alumni Announce 2023 Toy Drive
Flames Ready To Perform In Front Of New-Look Goalie Tandem

'A Lot Of Trust'
Say What - 'Put My Best Foot Forward'

Say What - 'Put My Best Foot Forward'
Markstrom Out Week-To-Week; Wolf Recalled

Markstrom Out Week-To-Week; Wolf Recalled
5 Things - Flames vs. Wild 05.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Wild
Say What - 'Hard To Play Against'

Say What - 'Hard To Play Against'
Future Watch Update - 04.12.23

Future Watch Update - 04.12.23