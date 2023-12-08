Flames 'Storm' Back

The Flames put on their Raleigh caps and made good - yet again.

Down 2-0 in th third period, the homeside scored three straight to beat the visiting Hurricanes 3-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday night.

It was their sixth final-frame comeback of the season.

Rasmus Andersson, Connor Zary and Blake Coleman scored for the Flames, while Dustin Wolf - who got a raucous cheer from the C of Red when he was announced prior to the tilt - made his third NHL start and finished the night with 28 saves.

Trailing by a pair, Andersson skated in from the point and swept home a rebound with a lovely backhand at 5:42 for his fourth goal of the season.

Then, less than a minute-and-half later, Adam Ruzicka's shot squeaked through Pyotr Kochetkov's five-hole but stalled in the bluepaint behind him, Zary there to poke it home as he got smashed into the crossbar after for his efforts.

Coleman - who had been sniffing around the net all night and finished with two points - wired a wrister at 11:44 while shorthanded to give the homeside their first lead in what stood up as the game-winner.

There was more drama as the 'Canes appeared to tie it up off a faceoff with 4:55 to play in the game, but Calgary challenged citing goalie interference on Wolf - Martin Necas' stick pushing the Calgary goalie - and and after review, the officials agreed and waived it off.