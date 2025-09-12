Prospects Preview - Flames at Oilers

After one day on the ice at WinSport, the Flames hopefuls will pack their bags and head north up Highway 2.

The first of two weekend tilts against Edmonton awaits them in the Alberta capital, a first opportunity for the young stars to show their stuff against live opposition.

In years past, the Western Canadian clubs would converge on Penticton, B.C. for a weekend tourney. This year, the Flames and Oilers will square off twice, with Calgary's NextGen Showcase slated for the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday at 4 p.m. MT. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Expect energy. Expect enthusiasm.

But watch closely, too, because every shift is an opportunity for someone to step up, and show they belong at the next level.

Former Wranglers captain Brett Sutter is entering his first season as the AHL club's head coach - he'll man the bench this weekend - and like the rest of the Flames front office, he's looking to see who can be a difference-maker, right from the drop of the puck.

"I think the message came right from (General Manager) Craig Conroy in the opening meeting," said Sutter. "We're gonna take the players that are going to help us win, this isn't a dip your toe in the water scenario here.

"You've got a week before main camp starts to show how you can help the Calgary Flames win games. And if you're on that list, then you're going to get the opportunity."

Challenge accepted.

Though Sutter also stressed Thursday the overall message is about playing the game hard, noting the finer details - and how his AHL squad will play in about a month's time - will come with more practice time.

"You try to give them a little bit of structure heading into a game (Friday), but at the end of the day, it's gonna be about working and competing, and playing fast," Sutter said. "You don't want them to overthink too much out there, we only had one practice, so a little bit of D zone, a little bit of our systems and structure.

"At the end of the day, we just want to see them compete and have fun out there."