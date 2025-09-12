Prospects Preview - Flames at Oilers

Flames prospects visit Oilers in Friday night showdown

CF-RookieGame-1920x1080
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames prospects get their first game action of the new season Friday, visiting Rogers Place in Edmonton for a duel with the Oilers prospects.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT, with a free stream available worldwide on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App.

FLAMES PROSPECTS CAMP ROSTER

GOALTENDERS
NAME
NUMBER
Owen Say
80
Arsenii Sergeev
40
Jordan Switzer
33
DEFENCEMEN
NAME
NUMBER
Colton Alain
71
Eduard Bondar
84
Hunter Brzustewicz
48
Axel Hurtig
67
Simon Mack
88
Etienne Morin
59
Mace'o Phillips 
92
Daniil Skvortsov
97
FORWARDS
NAME
NUMBER
Andrew Basha
49
Jacob Battaglia
60
Parker Bell
87
Nathan Brisson
82
Matvei Gridin
51
Sam Honzek
29
Carter King
95
Hunter Laing
53
Mael Lavigne
85
Kadon McCann
73
David Silye
83
Aydar Suniev
36
Carter Wilkie
96


After one day on the ice at WinSport, the Flames hopefuls will pack their bags and head north up Highway 2.

The first of two weekend tilts against Edmonton awaits them in the Alberta capital, a first opportunity for the young stars to show their stuff against live opposition.

In years past, the Western Canadian clubs would converge on Penticton, B.C. for a weekend tourney. This year, the Flames and Oilers will square off twice, with Calgary's NextGen Showcase slated for the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday at 4 p.m. MT. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Expect energy. Expect enthusiasm.

But watch closely, too, because every shift is an opportunity for someone to step up, and show they belong at the next level.

Former Wranglers captain Brett Sutter is entering his first season as the AHL club's head coach - he'll man the bench this weekend - and like the rest of the Flames front office, he's looking to see who can be a difference-maker, right from the drop of the puck.

"I think the message came right from (General Manager) Craig Conroy in the opening meeting," said Sutter. "We're gonna take the players that are going to help us win, this isn't a dip your toe in the water scenario here.

"You've got a week before main camp starts to show how you can help the Calgary Flames win games. And if you're on that list, then you're going to get the opportunity."

Challenge accepted.

Though Sutter also stressed Thursday the overall message is about playing the game hard, noting the finer details - and how his AHL squad will play in about a month's time - will come with more practice time.

"You try to give them a little bit of structure heading into a game (Friday), but at the end of the day, it's gonna be about working and competing, and playing fast," Sutter said. "You don't want them to overthink too much out there, we only had one practice, so a little bit of D zone, a little bit of our systems and structure.

"At the end of the day, we just want to see them compete and have fun out there."

"Compete and have fun out there"

The Other Side

The Oilers have 25 players on their prospects camp roster, but interestingly enough, the two first-round picks taking part were both selected by other NHL clubs.

But make no mistake, Edmonton brass are pretty high on forwards Ike Howard and Matt Savoie.

Howard, the former Michigan State star and reigning Hobey Baker Award winner, was acquired from Tampa Bay in July while Savoie - a former ninth-overall selection by the Sabres - returns to prospects camp after putting up 54 points at AHL Bakersfield a winter ago.

Both have their sights set on making the big club this fall, as Edmonton gears up to once again defend its Western Conference crown.

The Oilers rookie roster also features three Calgary area products. Goaltender Connor Ungar won a WHL title (with Savoie) in Moose Jaw two springs ago, while Okotoks' Dru Krebs and Cochrane's Jaxen Adam will look to make impressions on the Edmonton blue line.

Player To Watch

All eyes are on forward Sam Honzek, and he was rightfully one of the hot discussion topics Thursday as camp opened.

He's 15 pounds heavier, and he's arrived back in Calgary with a season of North American pro hockey - and pro expectations - under his belt.

The former first-round pick had 21 points a season ago with the Wranglers, but according to Sutter, the 20-year-old's game improved by leaps and bounds as the year went on.

"I thought the last 30 games, he really took a big step," Sutter recalled, adding he figures Honzek will be one of the key prospects ready to push the envelope this weekend. "You know, I think we challenged him that first half of his pro season in some certain areas, and I think he knew that and he embraced it and he took the challenge.

"I think he's going to have a really good year here, whether that's with us or up top."

"More competitive and that's good"

