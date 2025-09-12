'Fight For A Spot'

Suniev Taking Next Step In Journey To NHL

aydar2
By Annie Nadin
CalgaryFlames.com

The message was clear from Flames General Manager Craig Conroy when the team's prospects camp opened - every player here has to earn the right to wear the Flaming C.

It's a battle, a proving ground, and for Aydar Suniev, it’s another step towards his goal of earning an NHL job.

Suniev and the Flames prospects hit the ice tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton against the Oilers prospects. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT, with a free stream available worldwide on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App.

The winger made his NHL debut in a 5-1 Flames victory over the Los Angeles Kings in their final regular-season camp back on April 17.

The 20-year-old winger stepped onto the ice Thursday at WinSport for the first official skate of the prospects camp knowing exactly what’s at stake.

“I think the expectation for me is not to play just one or two games, but make the team and play the whole year,” Suniev said. “That’s what I expect for myself and I’ll be pushing for a spot.”

The 2023 third-round draft pick (80th overall) is coming off a strong season with UMass in the NCAA.

After a summer skating in New York, sharpening his skill set alongside NHL talents such as Trevor Zegras and Chris Kreider, Suniev arrived in Calgary ready to make an impression.

Practicing alongside seasoned NHLers wasn’t just good reps, it was a further glimpse into the level he’s chasing.

“It’s fun, obviously, it’s a cool environment to learn something from those guys,” Suniev explained. “They’ve played a long time in the NHL, so it’s definitely good for my experience.”

suniev

That experience now fuels him at camp, where competition is fierce and opportunity must be seized. The blueprint has already been laid, just last year, Samuel Honzek cracked the opening night roster as a rookie.

“You come in, you take a spot, this goes pretty much for everyone, and it’s really good that the organization has allowed to do that for the young guys … since day one, my dream was to play in the NHL, not one year, but a long time, and that’s my goal for this year,” Suniev said.

The grind won’t stop when the skates come off. Whether it’s drills, systems meetings, or workouts, every session is part of the audition, “you have expectations and you work hard and do your best.”

"I'll be pushing for a spot"

News Feed

Prospects Preview - Flames at Oilers

Prospects Camp Notebook - 11.09.25

Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic Raises $415,000

Flames Open 2025 Prospects Training Camp

'Big Day For The Organization'

Flames Re-Sign Dustin Wolf

Flames Trade Sticks For Clubs

'Just Gets Cooler With Age'

'More Than Ecstatic'

Flames Re-Sign Connor Zary

Flames Host Oilers In Next Gen Showcase Game

'Sustain The Momentum'

Flames Name Dave Lowry Assistant Coach

Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic Auction Open

Flames Single Game Tickets On Sale On Aug. 29

'A Chip On My Shoulder'

Parekh Aiming 'To Have A Big Camp'

Camp Lombo Set To Launch In Calgary