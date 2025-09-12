'Fight For A Spot'

The message was clear from Flames General Manager Craig Conroy when the team's prospects camp opened - every player here has to earn the right to wear the Flaming C.

It's a battle, a proving ground, and for Aydar Suniev, it’s another step towards his goal of earning an NHL job.

Suniev and the Flames prospects hit the ice tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton against the Oilers prospects. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT, with a free stream available worldwide on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App.

The winger made his NHL debut in a 5-1 Flames victory over the Los Angeles Kings in their final regular-season camp back on April 17.

The 20-year-old winger stepped onto the ice Thursday at WinSport for the first official skate of the prospects camp knowing exactly what’s at stake.

“I think the expectation for me is not to play just one or two games, but make the team and play the whole year,” Suniev said. “That’s what I expect for myself and I’ll be pushing for a spot.”

The 2023 third-round draft pick (80th overall) is coming off a strong season with UMass in the NCAA.

After a summer skating in New York, sharpening his skill set alongside NHL talents such as Trevor Zegras and Chris Kreider, Suniev arrived in Calgary ready to make an impression.

Practicing alongside seasoned NHLers wasn’t just good reps, it was a further glimpse into the level he’s chasing.

“It’s fun, obviously, it’s a cool environment to learn something from those guys,” Suniev explained. “They’ve played a long time in the NHL, so it’s definitely good for my experience.”