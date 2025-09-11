Prospects Camp Notebook - 11.09.25

Sam He Is

Sam Honzek was the story of Flames training camp last fall, and he’s hoping to create his own headlines once again this September.

The first-round pick from 2023 worked his way onto Calgary’s opening-night roster last season, making his NHL debut in Vancouver before appearing in a total of five NHL contests in 2024-25.

This year, Honzek is bigger - and heavier - telling the assembled media he put on 15 lb. over the course of the summer, which he spent back home in Slovakia, once again training alongside countryman and teammate Martin Pospisil.

All with an eye on catching people’s attention this year.

“I put some weight on, and I feel a little bit heavier on the ice,” Honzek explained. “But I think my speed stayed the same, which is good. I think I worked on really hard with Pospy during the summer, lots of off-ice and on-ice skating training.

“It’s been a really, really hard summer, but hopefully, it pays off now.”

“He’s way stronger than last year, like he’s pushing me now,” Pospisil told us in July. “It’s fun to practice with him.

“I think a lot of people, they are not going to believe what happened with him.”

Honzek echoed Pospisil’s comments on their push-pull relationship Thursday, alluding to exactly the type of internal competition that Flames brass want to see over the next days and weeks, as those final roster decisions get made.

For Honzek, it’s part of the process, and one he’s hoping will pay off.

“This time I maybe I can say, maybe I kind of pushed him,” he said. “I just want to be better than him and he wants to be better than me.

“It’s a good kind of competitiveness between us. We had a great summer and he looks good.”