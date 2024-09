The Flames and Oilers play a pair of split-squad games Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary and Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Puck drop in both games is set for 7 p.m. MT

The action from Calgary can be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineups are as follows: