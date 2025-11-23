Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

The Flames host the Stars on Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with puck drop slated for 8:00 p.m. MT.

As per the lines and pairings during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

John Beecher - Sam Morton - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley