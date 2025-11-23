Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Dallas

1920x1080
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames host the Stars on Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with puck drop slated for 8:00 p.m. MT.

As per the lines and pairings during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

John Beecher - Sam Morton - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

