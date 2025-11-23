Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

The Flames host the Stars on Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with puck drop slated for 8:00 p.m. MT.
As per the lines and pairings during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
John Beecher - Sam Morton - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley