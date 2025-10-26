Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers

Tonight's projected lines and pairings vs. the Rangers

By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames are back in action tonight, closing out the week with a match-up against the New York Rangers at 6:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate, tonight's lineup is expected to be as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Morgan Frost

Joel Farabee - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

The Flames head out on a four-game road trip next week, making stops in Toronto (Tuesday, 4:00 p.m. MT, Sportsnet Flames), Ottawa (Thursday, 5:00 p.m. MT, Sportsnet West), Nashville (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MT, Sportsnet), and Philadelphia (Sunday, 5:00 p.m. MT, Sportsnet).

