Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers

The Flames are back in action tonight, closing out the week with a match-up against the New York Rangers at 6:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).
Tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate, tonight's lineup is expected to be as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Morgan Frost
Joel Farabee - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich
Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf
The Flames head out on a four-game road trip next week, making stops in Toronto (Tuesday, 4:00 p.m. MT, Sportsnet Flames), Ottawa (Thursday, 5:00 p.m. MT, Sportsnet West), Nashville (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MT, Sportsnet), and Philadelphia (Sunday, 5:00 p.m. MT, Sportsnet).