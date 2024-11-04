Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

A brand-new chapter in the Battle of Alberta plays out this evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome as the Flames take on the Oilers at 6 p.m. MT.
As per the lines and pairings during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Anthony Mantha
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Andrei Kuzmenko
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dan Vladar