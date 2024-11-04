Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Calgary's lines and pairings against Edmonton

By Calgary Flames Staff
A brand-new chapter in the Battle of Alberta plays out this evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome as the Flames take on the Oilers at 6 p.m. MT.

As per the lines and pairings during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Anthony Mantha

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Andrei Kuzmenko

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

