Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

The Flames and Kraken square off at the Scotiabank Saddledome as the final week of pre-season play begins.

Puck drop is set for 7 P.M. MT with the action available on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App.

Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Sam Honzek - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato

Jakob Pelletier - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Sam Morton - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Ilya Solovyov - Rasmus Andersson

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dan Vladar

Devin Cooley