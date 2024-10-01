Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

The Flames and Kraken square off at the Scotiabank Saddledome as the final week of pre-season play begins.
Puck drop is set for 7 P.M. MT with the action available on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App.
Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.
Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Sam Honzek - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato
Jakob Pelletier - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Sam Morton - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Ilya Solovyov - Rasmus Andersson
Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDERS
Dan Vladar
Devin Cooley