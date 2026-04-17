Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings

The Flames wrap up their regular season schedule with a clash against the Kings tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Victor Olofsson - Ryan Strome - Aydar Suniev

Yegor Sharangovich - Rory Kerins - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Zayne Parekh - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Abram Wiebe - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Arsenii Sergeev