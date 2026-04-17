Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings

The Flames wrap up their regular season schedule with a clash against the Kings tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Victor Olofsson - Ryan Strome - Aydar Suniev
Yegor Sharangovich - Rory Kerins - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Zayne Parekh - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz
Abram Wiebe - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Arsenii Sergeev