Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings

Tonight's projected lines and pairings against Los Angeles

projected web apr 16
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames wrap up their regular season schedule with a clash against the Kings tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Victor Olofsson - Ryan Strome - Aydar Suniev

Yegor Sharangovich - Rory Kerins - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Zayne Parekh - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Abram Wiebe - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Arsenii Sergeev

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