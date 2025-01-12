Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings

Lines and pairings for Saturday's tilt against Los Angeles


By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are back in action, hosting the Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 8 p.m. MT puck drop.

Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Jakob Pelletier - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

