Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings

The Flames are back in action, hosting the Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 8 p.m. MT puck drop.
Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Jakob Pelletier - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf